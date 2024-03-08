Matt Rife Exploring Legal Action After Bombshell Allegation By 'Comedian'

Sources with direct knowledge told TMZ that Rife's team had reached out to litigators and may file a defamation lawsuit over the potential damage to his reputation.

Comedian Matt Rife is considering taking legal action against tech entrepreneur and TikTok star Nima Yamini , who claimed that Rife performed oral sex on Hollywood executives in exchange for fame, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Nima Yamini has since said that he never met Rife and his video was intended as a "joke."

"You know, before I became wealthy in business I actually had a somewhat successful career in stand-up comedy," Yamini said in a video that went viral earlier this week. "I was on the way up. I was invited to a meeting with some Hollywood executives along with some now-famous comedian."

"We were offered the chance for a deal at online stardom. But the only way to receive the contract was by sucking both of the execs off," he continued. "I immediately got up and walked to the door. But before I could even exit, the other comedian was sucking both of their d---- simultaneously. That guy's name was Matt Rife."