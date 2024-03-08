Your tip
Matt Rife Exploring Legal Action After Bombshell Allegation By 'Comedian'

matt rife
Source: Mathieu Bitton/Netflix © 2023
Mar. 8 2024, Published 5:41 p.m. ET

Comedian Matt Rife is considering taking legal action against tech entrepreneur and TikTok star Nima Yamini, who claimed that Rife performed oral sex on Hollywood executives in exchange for fame, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge told TMZ that Rife's team had reached out to litigators and may file a defamation lawsuit over the potential damage to his reputation.

lisa ann removed matt rife show
Source: mega

Nima Yamini has since said that he never met Rife and his video was intended as a "joke."

"You know, before I became wealthy in business I actually had a somewhat successful career in stand-up comedy," Yamini said in a video that went viral earlier this week. "I was on the way up. I was invited to a meeting with some Hollywood executives along with some now-famous comedian."

"We were offered the chance for a deal at online stardom. But the only way to receive the contract was by sucking both of the execs off," he continued. "I immediately got up and walked to the door. But before I could even exit, the other comedian was sucking both of their d---- simultaneously. That guy's name was Matt Rife."

On Friday, after TMZ reported that Rife was exploring legal options, Yamini returned to social media to clarify that his video was intended as "satire."

"It's jokes. Then a conspiracy account took my video passing my joke as truth. Not my intention. No permission," he said. "Don't know Matt Rife. I never met him. But my silly joke should definitely not discredit him or his hard work. I wish him success. He deserves it."

"My content is satire, like The Onion," Yamini added. "My content is for entertainment only – zero hidden agendas. So stop hating based on jokes, rumors, gossips, lies. Matt Rife didn't make me do this. I felt I owed an explanation ... The Matt Rife conspiracy just isn't true."

matt rife
Source: Mathieu Bitton/Netflix © 2023

Matt Rife courted controversy late last year with jokes about domestic violence and an alleged feud with a 6-year-old.

Matt Rife is no stranger to online drama. After sparking controversy late last year due to a joke about domestic violence in his recent Netflix special "Natural Selection," the comedian faced further backlash for a bizarre feud with a 6-year-old on TikTok.

When TikToker Bunny Hedaya's 6-year-old son criticized his stand-up special for being "mean to girls," Rife allegedly told the child that Santa Claus isn't real and that "your mom buys you presents with the money she makes on OnlyFans."

lisa ann removed matt rife show pp
Source: MEGA

Former adult film star Lisa Ann spoke out after being cuffed at Matt Rife's comedy show.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, former adult film star Lisa Ann was cuffed and dragged out of one of Rife's comedy shows last month for allegedly using her phone during the event.

