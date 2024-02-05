WATCH: Ex-Adult Film Star Lisa Ann Cuffed and Dragged Out of Matt Rife's Comedy Show for Allegedly Using Phone

The radio personality was seated in the second row with two of her pals when she got approached. "Quickly I am told not to be on my phone. I was not on my phone, so no worries right???!" she wrote in a statement released via her Instagram after the ordeal.

She said the NYPD gave her two options — to either be "stressed and processed" — or placed on a 51/50, which is for a person who is experiencing a mental health crisis to be involuntarily detained for 72 hours, and "taken to a hospital."

Lisa Ann said she did not deserve either as she "was just enjoying the show."