WATCH: Ex-Adult Film Star Lisa Ann Cuffed and Dragged Out of Matt Rife's Comedy Show for Allegedly Using Phone
Former adult film star Lisa Ann was looking forward to a night of laughs at Matt Rife's comedy show, but ended up being dragged out of the event in cuffs.
Just 20 minutes into the set, Lisa Ann was plucked from Radio City Music Hall by the NYPD on Sunday night after ushers gave her the boot for allegedly using her cell phone, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The radio personality was seated in the second row with two of her pals when she got approached. "Quickly I am told not to be on my phone. I was not on my phone, so no worries right???!" she wrote in a statement released via her Instagram after the ordeal.
She said the NYPD gave her two options — to either be "stressed and processed" — or placed on a 51/50, which is for a person who is experiencing a mental health crisis to be involuntarily detained for 72 hours, and "taken to a hospital."
Lisa Ann said she did not deserve either as she "was just enjoying the show."
The retired X-rated sensation who famously parodied former Governor of Alaska Sarah Palin said she spent 45 minutes in handcuffs, was sent to an ambulance and released, which caused her to miss the highly anticipated event.
Lisa Ann said she previously connected with Rife when he hosted the AVN awards and she "could not attend as I was standing up my date."
After being dramatically kicked out of Rife's comedy gig, she said things finally took a turn.
"As soon as the NYPD [leaves] me in the ambulance in handcuffs the onboard paramedic speaks to me," Lisa Ann wrote about how the night unfolded.
"She was kind. She was honest, she asked me what took place. As I shared my side of what may [be] a huge misunderstanding, she verified that NO ONE had the right to hold me against my will in handcuffs for over an hour over a comedy show."
In the video footage she shared of the incident, Lisa Ann can be heard declaring that she did nothing wrong.
"Everyone knows how much I love NYC but after being tossed around in handcuffs it's all different now," she shared in hindsight. "This is real and now I have to manage the trauma of this experience."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Lisa Ann and reps for Rife for comment.