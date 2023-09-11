HOT PHOTOS!- Matt Rife Celebrates his birthday at Drais in Miami; Kelly Bensimon & YG at Eckhaus Latta NYFW show in New York
Comedian Matt Rife celebrated his birthday with actor Kevin Miles and French Montana at Drai's nightclub on September 10th 2023.
Forever 21 just launched their collab with Barneys and supermodel Taylor Hill as the face of the campaign.
YG and Kelly Killoren Bensimon attend the Eckhaus Latta Show at NYFW on Saturday September 9th 2023.
Joey Gizzi & Steven Lannum of AreYouKiddingTV are seen at new weekend brunch spot Mon Ami in Santa Monica.