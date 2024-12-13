EXCLUSIVE: Elton John is Weeping Every Day Over How His Drug and Booze Addictions Have Taken Years From His Life — As Kids Worry He’s Close to Death

Sir Elton John weeps each day for the years his monster addictions to drugs and booze have slashed from his life after revealing his kids fear he's close to death.

The I'm Still Standing star has two young sons with husband David Furnish but has told pals he "wishes he'd never taken cocaine" after it led to a 20-year addiction to the drug, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A showbiz source told us: "Elton wishes he could have those years back and wishes he'd never taken cocaine all those years ago.

"The drugs and booze have ravaged his body and he knows they've taken years from his life and those are years he could have spent with his sons and husband. He sheds tears for his poor choices each day."

He said welcoming his two children – sons Zachary, 13, and Elijah, 11 – with husband David Furnish was "the greatest thing I’ve ever done".