EXCLUSIVE: More Pain for Dying Elton John — Rocketman's New 'Devil Wears Prada' Musical Savaged as He battles Sight Loss, Crumbling Bones and Anxiety Over Mortality
Music legend Elton John has been hit with another hammer blow after his glitzy musical was panned by critics and savaged by theater-goers.
RadarOnline.com revealed just days ago the news that he's coming to terms with being almost blind and that his $25m Broadway show Tammy Faye was closing early
Now the 77-year-old's The Devil Wears Prada musical in London's West End has been given a kicking.
One respected critic wrote in The Guardian: "Go big or go home seems to be the guiding principle for this musical adaptation of the hit book and film about an aspiring reporter’s foray into the highly strung world of fashion journalism.
"The sound is massive, with disco beats pumping and Elton John’s balladic piano-rock blaring. The costumes dazzle. The runway models sashay from all directions, while the lights blaze red, blue and white for Paris fashion week.
"It’s big all right, but perhaps it should have gone home because what is this, exactly? A prosecco o’clock musical, briskly directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell, that replicates the 2006 film starring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway to within an inch of its haute couture-clad life, but without capturing its icy heart."
Another penned: "Vanessa Williams turns in a decent performance as the fearsome Miranda Priestly, but this West End production feels frozen in time.
"You’d hope that enlisting Elton John to write the songs would guarantee any musical entry into the former category but, alas, The Devil Wears Prada is truly diabolical."
And an audience member said online: "Prada was an awful experience. Elton has clearly lost his touch."
The Crocodile Rock singer's Tammy Faye posted its closing notice only five days after opening night. The show — which had been well received in the UK before transferring to New York — took its final bow last week.
The New York Post described the play as "God-awful". Tickets were being offered for as little as $61 after being originally being sold for more than $200.
And in an interview with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America, John, who had a hip replacement several years ago after a fall, said of his health: "I unfortunately lost my eyesight in my right eye in July because I had an infection in the South of France."
The superstar added: "It’s been four months now since I haven’t been able to see. My left eye is not the greatest. It’s been a while since I’ve done anything. I just have to get off my backside."
The iconic star has admitted he doesn't have much time left after also battling cancer and survives on a few pieces of fruit a day.
It is an appalling professional downward spiral for the composer of the ongoing smash The Lion King and the Tony-winning hit Billy Elliot: The Musical.
The New York Post reviewer added: "At the same time, nobody around Broadway is all that surprised. The Rocket Man keeps crashing down, over and over again.
"Since Billy premiered in London’s West End in 2005, John has delivered dud after dud."
