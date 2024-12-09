EXCLUSIVE: More Pain for Dying Elton John — Rocketman's New 'Devil Wears Prada' Musical Savaged as He battles Sight Loss, Crumbling Bones and Anxiety Over Mortality

Music legend Elton John has been hit with another hammer blow after his glitzy musical was panned by critics and savaged by theater-goers.

RadarOnline.com revealed just days ago the news that he's coming to terms with being almost blind and that his $25m Broadway show Tammy Faye was closing early

Now the 77-year-old's The Devil Wears Prada musical in London's West End has been given a kicking.