EXCLUSIVE: New JonBenét Ramsey Murder Suspect Unmasked — Self-Confessed Hitman 'Confessed to Dad of Tragic Beauty Queen 20 Years Ago… But Cops Did NOTHING'
The father of murdered six-year-old beauty queen JonBenét Ramsey claims daughter's killer was a hired hitman.
RadarOnline.com can reveal John Ramsey, 80, was told the suspect, known under the alias David Cooper, was a professional killer hired by a disgruntled ex-employee of business.
Cooper contacted Ramsey with a series of phone calls over 20 years ago confessing his crime, providing chilling details of the murder of JonBenét, whose body was found in the basement of the family home in Boulder, Colorado, that were never made public.
He even described specific items in the house, including a red model aeroplane on Ramsey's desk.
However, Ramsey, who featured on Netflix documentary Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey, hit out at bungling cops for failing to properly investigate Cooper’s link.
Ramsey said: "My main objective in talking to him was trying to figure out if he was the killer who was in our house.
"I said ‘is there a model aeroplane on my desk, what color is it? And he said, 'red'. And I said OK, the colour is red.
"So, I was thinking this guy is legit, and I called the police but they weren’t interested in following up on it."
Ramsey added Cooper told him he snuck into his home on December 25, 1996, through an unlocked sidedoor and hid in the basement closet until the family went to sleep.
Speaking before his death, the Ramseys' late private investigator Ollie Grey told: "He says he killed JonBenét and wrote the infamous ransom note, and the unmatched DNA evidence found on JonBenét's body will match him."
Despite these compelling details, Boulder police shockingly told Ramset to do their jobs for them — even suggesting he brought Cooper in for questioning himself.
He said: "They told me, 'Why don't you come in, and we’ll meet with him,' and I was like, great, that's a real encouraging response."
To add to his misery, even Ramsey's own private investigators failed to take Cooper seriously.
He said: "I was willing to send him money (to pay for a flight to Boulder) on the off chance he was legitimate, but my attorney told me to wait."
Ramsey says at the time a private investigator hired by his attorney determined Cooper was not credible.
"I don’t know why they concluded that," he said.
However, this month, Ramsey revealed he received a letter from a woman in Louisiana, where Cooper is known to have lived, claiming her husband is JonBenét's killer.
Ramsey said: "I haven't called her yet but I will."
When Cooper made the confessions to Ramsey in two "lengthy" telephone chats, he boasted how he was hired by a former employee who felt "screwed over" when John sold his computer company Access Graphics to Lockheed Martin for $1billion.
Ramsey added FBI behavioral expert John Douglas told him the killer was probably jealous or angry with him.
"He said this has nothing to do with JonBenét, it was meant to hurt you," Ramsey continues.
"That was a tough pill to swallow, but I think he's right.
"So, if that’s the motive of the killer, this guy might fit the profile.
"We referred him to the police, and they weren't interested in talking to him."
He added: “Getting Cooper’s DNA evidence wouldn’t hurt.”