EXCLUSIVE: New JonBenét Ramsey Murder Suspect Unmasked — Self-Confessed Hitman 'Confessed to Dad of Tragic Beauty Queen 20 Years Ago… But Cops Did NOTHING'

However, Ramsey, who featured on Netflix documentary Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey, hit out at bungling cops for failing to properly investigate Cooper’s link.

Ramsey said: "My main objective in talking to him was trying to figure out if he was the killer who was in our house.

"I said ‘is there a model aeroplane on my desk, what color is it? And he said, 'red'. And I said OK, the colour is red.

"So, I was thinking this guy is legit, and I called the police but they weren’t interested in following up on it."

Ramsey added Cooper told him he snuck into his home on December 25, 1996, through an unlocked sidedoor and hid in the basement closet until the family went to sleep.