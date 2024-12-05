Home > Photos > JonBenet Ramsey Exclusive CONTENT WARNING: We Reveal the Most Clue-Packed JonBenét Ramsey Crime Scene Gallery Yet — As Wild Theories Keep Mounting Over 'Mystery' Glass and Fresh DNA Evidence Source: BOULDER POLICE DEPARTMENT A new documentary on JonBenét Ramsey's 1996 murder sparked new theories. By: Radar Staff Dec. 5 2024, Published 3:08 p.m. ET

After a sensational new documentary on JonBenét Ramsey's 1996 murder sparked new theories involving a "mystery glass" and DNA, RadarOnline.com breaks down the chilling details in the most comprehensive crime scene photo audit of the case yet. No one has ever been arrested for the 6-year-old's murder, though internet sleuths have presented numerous theories pointing fingers at her parents, John and Patsy, as well as her older brother Burke, who was 9-years-old at the time of her death.

Source: BOULDER POLICE DEPARTMENT JoneBenét's bedroom in Boulder, Colorado.

On December 26, 1996, Patsy called 911 to report her daughter missing from the family's home in Boulder, Colorado. Crime scene photos revealed JonBenét's room appeared to be relatively untouched, though her bedding had been haphazardly pulled away from her bed where she had been sleeping after attending a Christmas party with her family.

Source: BOULDER POLICE DEPARTMENT Patsy claimed a ransom note was found at the bottom of the stairs in her 911 call.

In her 911 call, a distressed Patsy revealed a ransom note she claimed was found at the bottom of the stairs and her daughter was missing. The three-page note was written on Patsy's legal pad with a pen, both of which were located inside the home. Initial theories suggested the ransom note was a cover-up as the note oddly requested a $118,000 ransom, which was the exact amount of John's bonus the year she was killed. Adding to speculation surrounding the note was the time it would have taken to write out the three-page letter and why it wasn't sent separately, as is usually the case in ransom situations. While Colorado Bureau of Investigation agents cleared John of writing the letter, handwriting analysis failed to clear Patsy. A practice note was also found inside the home.

Source: BOULDER POLICE DEPARTMENT JonBenét's body was discovered by her father in the basement of the Ramsey's home hours after she was reported missing.

Source: BOULDER POLICE DEPARTMENT JonBenét was found in an area of the basement previously used a coal room.

While the Ramseys awaited further instructions from the alleged kidnappers according the ransom note, police descended upon the home. Hours after Patsy reported her daughter missing, JonBenét's body was discovered by her father in the basement of the sprawling Boulder home. She was found laying on the floor near paint supplies and had a garrote tied around her neck.

Source: BOULDER POLICE DEPARTMENT A suitcase was also found placed beneath another slightly opened basement window.

Source: BOULDER POLICE DEPARTMENT A close up image of the suitcase found beneath the broken window in the basement.

A suitcase was also found placed beneath a basement window John claimed he broke earlier that year when he lost his keys. In the Netflix documentary, John said: "The suitcase shouldn't have been there. "It was set there like it was a step because the window was fairly high ... you needed a ladder or a stepstool or something to get up through it."

Source: BOULDER POLICE DEPARTMENT A view of the basement window from the outside of the Ramsey home.

Source: BOULDER POLICE DEPARTMENT A close-up view of the windowsill outside of the basement at the Ramsey home.

While John raised concerns about the broken basement window, authorities dismissed the theory citing a lack of disturbances in the ground outside. Investigators did, however, discover an unusual footprint in the soil of the backyard.

Source: BOULDER POLICE DEPARTMENT Unidentified boot prints found outside the Ramsey home.

Pathologist John E. Meyer, M.D. arrived at the Ramsey home around 8PM on December 26, 20 minutes before JonBenét's body was discovered in the basement. Upon examination of her body, Meyer determined her cause of death was "asphyxia by strangulation associated with craniocerebral trauma". His report noted: "A brief examination of the body disclosed a ligature around the neck and a ligature around the right wrist. Also noted was a small area of abrasion or contusion below the right ear on the lateral aspect of the right cheek. A prominent dried abrasion was present on the lower left neck."

Source: BOULDER POLICE DEPARTMENT Markings found on JonBenét's body fueled theories on a stun gun being used against her.

A prominent theory in the JonBenét case, which has been supported by her family, surrounded unusual markings found on her body suggesting a stun gun was used against her.

Source: BOULDER POLICE DEPARTMENT JonBenét's cause of death was found to be 'asphyxia by strangulation associated with craniocerebral trauma'.

Source: BOULDER POLICE DEPARTMENT An 'abrasion or contusion' was identified under JonBenét's right ear.

She had been strangled with a homemade garrote, which was still tied around her neck when John discovered her body. The garrote had been tightened with a paint brush from Patsy's art supplies. Microscopic fibers from the wooden paint brush were also found on her body indicating she had been sexually assaulted with the handle. John later claimed unidentified male DNA found on the garrote was never sent for testing by authorities.

Source: BOULDER POLICE DEPARTMENT A homemade garrote made of rope and the handle of Patsy's paint brush was used to strangle JonBenét.

Source: BOULDER POLICE DEPARTMENT John claimed unidentified male DNA found on the garrote has never been tested by authoroties.

Source: BOULDER POLICE DEPARTMENT The garrote was tied around JonBenét's neck.

Source: BOULDER POLICE DEPARTMENT Patsy's paint supplies were in easy reach of where JonBenét's body was discovered.