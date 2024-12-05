Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > JonBenet Ramsey
Exclusive

CONTENT WARNING: We Reveal the Most Clue-Packed JonBenét Ramsey Crime Scene Gallery Yet — As Wild Theories Keep Mounting Over 'Mystery' Glass and Fresh DNA Evidence

jon benet crime scene gallery pp
Source: BOULDER POLICE DEPARTMENT

A new documentary on JonBenét Ramsey's 1996 murder sparked new theories.

By:

Dec. 5 2024, Published 3:08 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

After a sensational new documentary on JonBenét Ramsey's 1996 murder sparked new theories involving a "mystery glass" and DNA, RadarOnline.com breaks down the chilling details in the most comprehensive crime scene photo audit of the case yet.

No one has ever been arrested for the 6-year-old's murder, though internet sleuths have presented numerous theories pointing fingers at her parents, John and Patsy, as well as her older brother Burke, who was 9-years-old at the time of her death.

Article continues below advertisement
jonbenet crime scene photos jon benet bedroom
Source: BOULDER POLICE DEPARTMENT

JoneBenét's bedroom in Boulder, Colorado.

Article continues below advertisement

On December 26, 1996, Patsy called 911 to report her daughter missing from the family's home in Boulder, Colorado.

Crime scene photos revealed JonBenét's room appeared to be relatively untouched, though her bedding had been haphazardly pulled away from her bed where she had been sleeping after attending a Christmas party with her family.

Article continues below advertisement
jonbenet crime scene photos ransom note
Source: BOULDER POLICE DEPARTMENT

Patsy claimed a ransom note was found at the bottom of the stairs in her 911 call.

Article continues below advertisement

In her 911 call, a distressed Patsy revealed a ransom note she claimed was found at the bottom of the stairs and her daughter was missing.

The three-page note was written on Patsy's legal pad with a pen, both of which were located inside the home.

Initial theories suggested the ransom note was a cover-up as the note oddly requested a $118,000 ransom, which was the exact amount of John's bonus the year she was killed. Adding to speculation surrounding the note was the time it would have taken to write out the three-page letter and why it wasn't sent separately, as is usually the case in ransom situations.

While Colorado Bureau of Investigation agents cleared John of writing the letter, handwriting analysis failed to clear Patsy. A practice note was also found inside the home.

Article continues below advertisement
jonbenet crime scene photos house pic
Source: BOULDER POLICE DEPARTMENT

JonBenét's body was discovered by her father in the basement of the Ramsey's home hours after she was reported missing.

Article continues below advertisement
jon benet crime scene blanket
Source: BOULDER POLICE DEPARTMENT

JonBenét was found in an area of the basement previously used a coal room.

Article continues below advertisement

While the Ramseys awaited further instructions from the alleged kidnappers according the ransom note, police descended upon the home.

Hours after Patsy reported her daughter missing, JonBenét's body was discovered by her father in the basement of the sprawling Boulder home.

She was found laying on the floor near paint supplies and had a garrote tied around her neck.

Article continues below advertisement
jonbenet crime scene photos jon benet suitcase window
Source: BOULDER POLICE DEPARTMENT

A suitcase was also found placed beneath another slightly opened basement window.

Article continues below advertisement
jonbenet crime scene photos jonbenet suitcase
Source: BOULDER POLICE DEPARTMENT

A close up image of the suitcase found beneath the broken window in the basement.

Article continues below advertisement

A suitcase was also found placed beneath a basement window John claimed he broke earlier that year when he lost his keys.

In the Netflix documentary, John said: "The suitcase shouldn't have been there.

"It was set there like it was a step because the window was fairly high ... you needed a ladder or a stepstool or something to get up through it."

Article continues below advertisement
jonbenet crime scene photos basement window exterior
Source: BOULDER POLICE DEPARTMENT

A view of the basement window from the outside of the Ramsey home.

Article continues below advertisement
jonbenet crime scene photos window basement
Source: BOULDER POLICE DEPARTMENT

A close-up view of the windowsill outside of the basement at the Ramsey home.

MORE ON:
JonBenet Ramsey

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement

While John raised concerns about the broken basement window, authorities dismissed the theory citing a lack of disturbances in the ground outside.

Investigators did, however, discover an unusual footprint in the soil of the backyard.

Article continues below advertisement
jonbenet crime scene photos footprint
Source: BOULDER POLICE DEPARTMENT

Unidentified boot prints found outside the Ramsey home.

Article continues below advertisement

Pathologist John E. Meyer, M.D. arrived at the Ramsey home around 8PM on December 26, 20 minutes before JonBenét's body was discovered in the basement.

Upon examination of her body, Meyer determined her cause of death was "asphyxia by strangulation associated with craniocerebral trauma".

His report noted: "A brief examination of the body disclosed a ligature around the neck and a ligature around the right wrist. Also noted was a small area of abrasion or contusion below the right ear on the lateral aspect of the right cheek. A prominent dried abrasion was present on the lower left neck."

Article continues below advertisement
jonbenet crime scene photos body pics
Source: BOULDER POLICE DEPARTMENT

Markings found on JonBenét's body fueled theories on a stun gun being used against her.

Article continues below advertisement

A prominent theory in the JonBenét case, which has been supported by her family, surrounded unusual markings found on her body suggesting a stun gun was used against her.

Article continues below advertisement
jonbenet crime scene photos neck graphic
Source: BOULDER POLICE DEPARTMENT

JonBenét's cause of death was found to be 'asphyxia by strangulation associated with craniocerebral trauma'.

Article continues below advertisement
jonbenet crime scene photos jon benet neck pic
Source: BOULDER POLICE DEPARTMENT

An 'abrasion or contusion' was identified under JonBenét's right ear.

Article continues below advertisement

She had been strangled with a homemade garrote, which was still tied around her neck when John discovered her body.

The garrote had been tightened with a paint brush from Patsy's art supplies. Microscopic fibers from the wooden paint brush were also found on her body indicating she had been sexually assaulted with the handle.

John later claimed unidentified male DNA found on the garrote was never sent for testing by authorities.

Article continues below advertisement
jonbenet crime scene photos rope
Source: BOULDER POLICE DEPARTMENT

A homemade garrote made of rope and the handle of Patsy's paint brush was used to strangle JonBenét.

Article continues below advertisement
jonbenet crime scene photos rope
Source: BOULDER POLICE DEPARTMENT

John claimed unidentified male DNA found on the garrote has never been tested by authoroties.

Article continues below advertisement
jonbenet crime scene photos string
Source: BOULDER POLICE DEPARTMENT

The garrote was tied around JonBenét's neck.

Article continues below advertisement
jonbenet crime scene photos pic
Source: BOULDER POLICE DEPARTMENT

Patsy's paint supplies were in easy reach of where JonBenét's body was discovered.

Patsy's paint supplies were in easy reach of where JonBenét's body was discovered.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.