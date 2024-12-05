CONTENT WARNING: We Reveal the Most Clue-Packed JonBenét Ramsey Crime Scene Gallery Yet — As Wild Theories Keep Mounting Over 'Mystery' Glass and Fresh DNA Evidence
After a sensational new documentary on JonBenét Ramsey's 1996 murder sparked new theories involving a "mystery glass" and DNA, RadarOnline.com breaks down the chilling details in the most comprehensive crime scene photo audit of the case yet.
No one has ever been arrested for the 6-year-old's murder, though internet sleuths have presented numerous theories pointing fingers at her parents, John and Patsy, as well as her older brother Burke, who was 9-years-old at the time of her death.
On December 26, 1996, Patsy called 911 to report her daughter missing from the family's home in Boulder, Colorado.
Crime scene photos revealed JonBenét's room appeared to be relatively untouched, though her bedding had been haphazardly pulled away from her bed where she had been sleeping after attending a Christmas party with her family.
In her 911 call, a distressed Patsy revealed a ransom note she claimed was found at the bottom of the stairs and her daughter was missing.
The three-page note was written on Patsy's legal pad with a pen, both of which were located inside the home.
Initial theories suggested the ransom note was a cover-up as the note oddly requested a $118,000 ransom, which was the exact amount of John's bonus the year she was killed. Adding to speculation surrounding the note was the time it would have taken to write out the three-page letter and why it wasn't sent separately, as is usually the case in ransom situations.
While Colorado Bureau of Investigation agents cleared John of writing the letter, handwriting analysis failed to clear Patsy. A practice note was also found inside the home.
While the Ramseys awaited further instructions from the alleged kidnappers according the ransom note, police descended upon the home.
Hours after Patsy reported her daughter missing, JonBenét's body was discovered by her father in the basement of the sprawling Boulder home.
She was found laying on the floor near paint supplies and had a garrote tied around her neck.
A suitcase was also found placed beneath a basement window John claimed he broke earlier that year when he lost his keys.
In the Netflix documentary, John said: "The suitcase shouldn't have been there.
"It was set there like it was a step because the window was fairly high ... you needed a ladder or a stepstool or something to get up through it."
While John raised concerns about the broken basement window, authorities dismissed the theory citing a lack of disturbances in the ground outside.
Investigators did, however, discover an unusual footprint in the soil of the backyard.
Pathologist John E. Meyer, M.D. arrived at the Ramsey home around 8PM on December 26, 20 minutes before JonBenét's body was discovered in the basement.
Upon examination of her body, Meyer determined her cause of death was "asphyxia by strangulation associated with craniocerebral trauma".
His report noted: "A brief examination of the body disclosed a ligature around the neck and a ligature around the right wrist. Also noted was a small area of abrasion or contusion below the right ear on the lateral aspect of the right cheek. A prominent dried abrasion was present on the lower left neck."
A prominent theory in the JonBenét case, which has been supported by her family, surrounded unusual markings found on her body suggesting a stun gun was used against her.
She had been strangled with a homemade garrote, which was still tied around her neck when John discovered her body.
The garrote had been tightened with a paint brush from Patsy's art supplies. Microscopic fibers from the wooden paint brush were also found on her body indicating she had been sexually assaulted with the handle.
John later claimed unidentified male DNA found on the garrote was never sent for testing by authorities.
Patsy's paint supplies were in easy reach of where JonBenét's body was discovered.
