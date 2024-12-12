EXCLUSIVE: 'Scared and Dying' Elton John Wishing 'Higher Power' Will Welcome into Luxurious Afterlife Despite Years of Drink, Drug and Diva Disgraces
Music legend Sir Elton John is pondering death after being floored with a string of serious health complaints but only wants to be remembered for being a "good dad".
The dying superstar wants the words carved on his headstone, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The singer indulged in years of heavy drinking and drug use and was infamous for his diva-like tantrums and bad moods, but now he's contemplating meeting his maker.
John, this week dubbed Time magazine's Icon of the Year for 2024, has revealed he doesn't have long left and he's suffered from various health issues over the years including knee and hip replacements, surgery for prostate cancer, and most recently said he's almost blind following a severe eye infection.
The dad-of-two revealed: "On my gravestone, all I want it to say is, ‘he was a great dad'.
"I don’t really believe in the biblical God too much, but I have faith. My higher power has been looking after me all my life; he’s got me through drugs, he’s got me through depression, he’s got me through loneliness, and he got me sober. He’s been there all the time, I think. I just didn’t acknowledge him."
And the 77-year-old I'm Still Standing star now helps others to beat their booze and drugs demons. He is Eminem’s sponsor. He orchestrated English pop star Robbie Williams’ first stint in rehab, and he tried, without success, to help George Michael.
"It’s tough to tell someone that they’re being an a--hole, and it’s tough to hear. Eventually, I made the choice to admit that I’m being an a--hole."
Those struggles have made him doubt the wisdom of legal weed.
"I maintain that it’s addictive. It leads to other drugs. And when you’re stoned — and I’ve been stoned — you don’t think normally. Legalizing marijuana in America and Canada is one of the greatest mistakes of all time."
He said welcoming his two children – sons Zachary, 13, and Elijah, 11 – with husband David Furnish was "the greatest thing I’ve ever done",
"For all the other people out there who are gay and have their own children, it’s the greatest gift you could possibly have. I’ve never had a better gift in my life, and I wouldn’t swap it for anything," he said.
But he said he wouldn't wish his life of stardom on the boys, adding: "I’ve lived an incredible life, but it’s been a hell of a life, and it’s been a slog.
"I wouldn’t want that amount of pressure on them. If people remember that we tried to change the world a little bit, we were kind, we tried to help people. And then, apart from that, there was the music."
And he added that he boys worry about his death,
John said: "They think about my mortality. They worry about my mortality. Not so much David but me. So they want me to be around forever, and I would love to be around forever."
And he has begun to accept there may be aspects of his sons’ lives that he’ll miss.
"I want to see them have children and get married. I don’t think I’m going to be around for that. Who knows? You never know."