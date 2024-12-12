Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Elton John

EXCLUSIVE: 'Scared and Dying' Elton John Wishing 'Higher Power' Will Welcome into Luxurious Afterlife Despite Years of Drink, Drug and Diva Disgraces

elton john wishing higher power
Source: MEGA

Elton John is musing on his 'higher power' .

Dec. 12 2024, Published 11:38 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Music legend Sir Elton John is pondering death after being floored with a string of serious health complaints but only wants to be remembered for being a "good dad".

The dying superstar wants the words carved on his headstone, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The singer indulged in years of heavy drinking and drug use and was infamous for his diva-like tantrums and bad moods, but now he's contemplating meeting his maker.

Article continues below advertisement
elton john wishing higher power
Source: MEGA

John reflects on life, his legacy, and the one thing he wants to be remembered for.

Article continues below advertisement

John, this week dubbed Time magazine's Icon of the Year for 2024, has revealed he doesn't have long left and he's suffered from various health issues over the years including knee and hip replacements, surgery for prostate cancer, and most recently said he's almost blind following a severe eye infection.

The dad-of-two revealed: "On my gravestone, all I want it to say is, ‘he was a great dad'.

"I don’t really believe in the biblical God too much, but I have faith. My higher power has been looking after me all my life; he’s got me through drugs, he’s got me through depression, he’s got me through loneliness, and he got me sober. He’s been there all the time, I think. I just didn’t acknowledge him."

Article continues below advertisement
elton john wishing higher power
Source: MEGA

John opens up about his health battles and what he wants on his gravestone: ‘'He was a great dad.'

Article continues below advertisement

And the 77-year-old I'm Still Standing star now helps others to beat their booze and drugs demons. He is Eminem’s sponsor. He orchestrated English pop star Robbie Williams’ first stint in rehab, and he tried, without success, to help George Michael.

"It’s tough to tell someone that they’re being an a--hole, and it’s tough to hear. Eventually, I made the choice to admit that I’m being an a--hole."

Those struggles have made him doubt the wisdom of legal weed.

"I maintain that it’s addictive. It leads to other drugs. And when you’re stoned — and I’ve been stoned — you don’t think normally. Legalizing marijuana in America and Canada is one of the greatest mistakes of all time."

Article continues below advertisement
elton john wishing higher power
Source: MEGA

The legendary musician shared about helping Eminem and Robbie Williams become sober.

Article continues below advertisement

He said welcoming his two children – sons Zachary, 13, and Elijah, 11 – with husband David Furnish was "the greatest thing I’ve ever done",

"For all the other people out there who are gay and have their own children, it’s the greatest gift you could possibly have. I’ve never had a better gift in my life, and I wouldn’t swap it for anything," he said.

But he said he wouldn't wish his life of stardom on the boys, adding: "I’ve lived an incredible life, but it’s been a hell of a life, and it’s been a slog.

Article continues below advertisement
elton john wishing higher power
Source: MEGA

John called fatherhood his greatest gift, but said his kids worry about his death.

Article continues below advertisement

"I wouldn’t want that amount of pressure on them. If people remember that we tried to change the world a little bit, we were kind, we tried to help people. And then, apart from that, there was the music."

And he added that he boys worry about his death,

John said: "They think about my mortality. They worry about my mortality. Not so much David but me. So they want me to be around forever, and I would love to be around forever."

Image of a woman with shocked expression

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Composite picture of Andrew Ridgley and George Michael

Heartbreaking Reason George Michael Recorded 'Last Christmas' Revealed — As Wham! Video Cast Reunite 40 Years After Release of Festive Classic

luigi mangione in jail with proposals

EXCLUSIVE: Frenzied Male and Female Fans 'Already Writing to Alleged CEO Killer Luigi Mangione in Jail With Proposals' — As He Inspires 'Jeffrey Dahmer-Style Worship'

Article continues below advertisement
elton john wishing higher power
Source: MEGA

John is grappling with serious health issues, including eye problems and past surgeries.

And he has begun to accept there may be aspects of his sons’ lives that he’ll miss.

"I want to see them have children and get married. I don’t think I’m going to be around for that. Who knows? You never know."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.