Heartbreaking Reason George Michael Recorded 'Last Christmas' Revealed — As Wham! Video Cast Reunite 40 Years After Release of Festive Classic

Kemp said: "Christmas was bigger than him, so he could disguise himself in Christmas.

"That was one of the reasons he loved that time of year, and why he liked to go carol singing.

"Imagine if everyone had iPhones back then. Our Christmas Eves were the best."

Michael genuinely viewed the opportunity to wear festive fancy dress as his chance to go out in public without anyone recognising him.

And that meant strangers on a London bus being unwittingly serenaded by one of Britain's biggest pop stars, plus his strangely familiar backing singers.