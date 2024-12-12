Horrifying Never-Before-Heard Secrets of Elton John’s Cocaine Addiction Exposed: Rocket Man Reveals He Treated Lovers ‘Like Hostages’ At Height of Coke Snorting Insanity
Sir Elton John has opened up about his nearly deadly cocaine addiction, revealing the "terrible decisions" he made while hooked on the drug.
The musical legend has been looking back on his life, RadarOnline.com has learned, amid the end of his final tour and the shocking revelation that he is going blind.
John, 77, was just named Time Magazine's "Icon of the Year" for his storied and illustrious life. However, the Rocket Man confessed it hasn't always been rainbows, while admitting to becoming someone he didn't like while hooked on drugs.
During a wide-ranging conversation about his career, John told the publication he was first introduced to cocaine sometime around 1974 by his former manager, and ex-lover, John Reid.
At first, he found the drug energizing. But eventually, it became too much.
John reflected: "You make terrible decisions on drugs."
Those decisions would cost him friends and lovers.
"I wanted love so badly, I’d just take hostages. I’d see someone I liked and spend three or four months together, and then they would resent me because they had nothing in their life apart from me. It really upsets me, thinking back on how many people I probably hurt."
John's life goes under a microscope in the new Disney+ documentary Never Too Late - including his battle with drugs.
In 1990, the singer began a rehab program in Chicago consisting of six weeks of treatment for his addictions to drugs, alcohol, and food.
It was there that John said he had a personal epiphany on just how far out of control his life had gone.
"It was the most embarrassing thing in my life when I went into treatment that I couldn't work a washing machine. Here you are at 43 years of age, and you can't work a washing machine. That shows you how you're f----- up."
Now sober and drug-free, John tries to help his contemporaries and peers. He is Eminem’s official sponsor and helped organize British pop star Robbie Williams' first stint in rehab.
Eminem shared his appreciation for the "Tiny Dancer" singer in a 2009 interview with The Sun: "I talk to Elton a lot. We became friends, and I talk to him about things, career-wise.
"He had substance abuse problems in the past. So when I wanted to get sober, I called him because he’s somebody in the business who can relate to the lifestyle and how hectic things can be. So I told him, 'Look, I’m going through a problem, and I need your advice.'"
John said he's only able to help others because he helped himself: "It’s tough to tell someone that they’re being an a------, and it’s tough to hear. Eventually, I made the choice to admit that I’m being an a------."
John, who continues to write and make music, recently confessed he's lost his eyesight in his right eye due to an infection, and his husband David Furnish is now his caretaker.
Speaking at the London premiere of his new musical, the EGOT winner said: "As some of you may know I have had issues and now I have lost my sight. I haven't been able to see the performance, but I have enjoyed it."
Praising his partner, he added: "To my husband who’s been my rock because I haven't been able to come to many of the previews... it's hard for me to see it but I love to hear it and it sounded good tonight OK. Thank you for coming!"
John revealed in September he was battling concerns with his eyes and hoped he would see properly again, as his lack of vision means he's been unable to work on new music
He told Good Morning America: "It's been a while since I've done anything. I just have to get off my backside.
"I unfortunately lost my eyesight in my right eye in July because I had an infection in the South of France. It's been four months now since I haven't been able to see. My left eye is not the greatest.
"There's hope and encouragement that it will be okay, but I'm kind of stuck in the moment, because I can do something like this, but going into the studio and recording, I don’t know. I can’t see a lyric for start."