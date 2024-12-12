Horrifying Never-Before-Heard Secrets of Elton John’s Cocaine Addiction Exposed: Rocket Man Reveals He Treated Lovers ‘Like Hostages’ At Height of Coke Snorting Insanity

John, 77, was just named Time Magazine's "Icon of the Year" for his storied and illustrious life. However, the Rocket Man confessed it hasn't always been rainbows, while admitting to becoming someone he didn't like while hooked on drugs.

During a wide-ranging conversation about his career, John told the publication he was first introduced to cocaine sometime around 1974 by his former manager, and ex-lover, John Reid.

At first, he found the drug energizing. But eventually, it became too much.

John reflected: "You make terrible decisions on drugs."

Those decisions would cost him friends and lovers.

"I wanted love so badly, I’d just take hostages. I’d see someone I liked and spend three or four months together, and then they would resent me because they had nothing in their life apart from me. It really upsets me, thinking back on how many people I probably hurt."