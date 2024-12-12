Dolly’s 'Missing Husband' Mystery Solved: Country Icon Insists He 'Loves' Music — But Hates Being Part of the Business So Much He'll Never be Seen With Her

The longtime couple – who tied the knot in 1966 – have had fans wondering for years why Dean is never by the singer's side for her many accomplishments and appearances.

On Monday, the 9 to 5 hitmaker gave a rare glimpse into their marriage, sharing that while her husband "loves the music", he refuses to "be a part of it".

While reflecting on a key moment early in their marriage during a podcast appearance, Parton said she once persuaded Dean to attend an awards show in 1967 when she won BMI Song of the Year.