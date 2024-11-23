Mystery Deepens Over Dolly Parton's 'Disappearing' Hubby Carl Dean – With Even Country Icon's Best Pal Saying She's Never Met Him

Dean has always refused to attend award shows and other star-studded events with his bride, whom he met in a Nashville laundromat when he was 22 and she was 18.

The insider added: "Anyone who knows Dolly knows there's no conspiracy here. Carl's not the sociable type and she's known this about him for many years and that's fine with her.

"People make a big deal out of it but shouldn't. This is his own wish. It's strange to some people but it isn't changing. It's an intriguing arrangement, but Dolly doesn't need to tear around and flaunt him in front of her friends."