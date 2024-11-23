Mystery Deepens Over Dolly Parton's 'Disappearing' Hubby Carl Dean – With Even Country Icon's Best Pal Saying She's Never Met Him
Music legend Dolly Parton's been hiding a secret for 58 years – her husband, Carl Dean – as even the singer's best friend Reba McEntire said she's never met him.
But the Dollywood impresario, 78, has her reasons for keeping Carl, 82, a retired asphalt businessman, far from the spotlight and her famous friends, sources told RadarOnline.com.
Insiders claimed that Dean prefers to remain incognito, and the country superstar is more protective than ever of her reclusive hubby.
A source said: "She looks after him and puts his needs first."
But McEntire sent conspiracy theorists into overdrive when she admitted on Andy Cohen Live she's never met Dean – and Parton has "never invited [her] over".
McEntire added: "But people really do swear he does exist."
The insider continued: "She's not trying to keep him away from people, he just never wanted to meet her friends. He's never been remotely interested in her career or music business in general and Dolly's okay with that."
Dean has always refused to attend award shows and other star-studded events with his bride, whom he met in a Nashville laundromat when he was 22 and she was 18.
The insider added: "Anyone who knows Dolly knows there's no conspiracy here. Carl's not the sociable type and she's known this about him for many years and that's fine with her.
"People make a big deal out of it but shouldn't. This is his own wish. It's strange to some people but it isn't changing. It's an intriguing arrangement, but Dolly doesn't need to tear around and flaunt him in front of her friends."
Dolly has said: "My husband just doesn't want to be in the spotlight.
"Now that he's getting up there in years, his health needs to be managed very carefully but he's a guy who doesn't want to attract attention to himself and things haven't changed in that regard just because he's old."
Besides his penchant for privacy, Dean is also suffering from numerous health issues he's reportedly been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease and is said to suffer from high blood pressure and a weak heart, which have made him more of a homebody than ever.
Parton even gave up touring to stay closer to home to care for him.
Even though Dean is slowing down, he and Parton still enjoy each other's company.
An insider said: "They even went camping recently, just the two of them."
