Nancy Pelosi's Bizarre Late-Night Calls From Trump: Ex-Speaker Told Ranting President — 'I Think You Should Go to Sleep'
In her upcoming memoir, Nancy Pelosi recalled telling then-President Donald Trump to give it a rest during a late-night phone call, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Pelosi said Trump, now 78, used to call her at night to discuss political issues. She recalled one vivid conversation where he rang to blame former POTUS Barack Obama for missile strikes he had just ordered on Syria.
Her response was blunt: “It’s midnight. I think you should go to sleep.”
In another excerpt of The Art of Power: My Story as America’s First Woman Speaker of the House, Pelosi, 84, raised the alarm about the 2024 GOP candidate's fitness to serve as commander-in-chief, calling him "imbalanced" and "unhinged"
She shared: “I’m not a doctor, but I did find his behaviors difficult to understand.”
The former speaker also described being swarmed by mental health professionals who were "deeply concerned that there was something seriously wrong" with Trump at a memorial service for a renowned psychiatrist in 2019. They reportedly told her it was clear "his mental and psychological health was in decline”.
- Treachery: ‘Angry and Betrayed’ Joe Biden is ‘Seething’ at Nancy Pelosi Coup Amid Fresh Wave of Democratic Defections
- 'Committee to Unelect the President': Obama, Pelosi, Carville, Hillary and Bill Clinton Unmasked as Rebellion 'Working Behind the Scenes to Get Rid of Biden'
- STAB IN THE BACK: Nancy Pelosi Calls on President Biden to RECONSIDER His Decision to Stay in White House Race
Pelosi said Trump's "mental imbalance" was clear to her by January 6, 2021, when insurrectionists stormed the Capitol in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election.
She penned: “People still ask me how I remained so calm. My answer is that I was already deeply aware of how dangerous Donald Trump was."
"I had seen it up close. His denial and then delays when the Covid pandemic struck, his penchant for repeatedly stomping out of meetings, his foul mouth, his pounding on tables, his temper tantrums, his disrespect for our nation’s patriots, and his total separation from reality and actual events. His repeated, ridiculous insistence that he was the greatest of all time.”
"He continues to be dangerous. If his family and staff truly understood his disregard for both the fundamentals of the law and for basic rules, and if they had reckoned with his personal instability over not winning the election, they should have staged an intervention. Whether because of willful blindness, money, prestige, or greed, they didn’t – and America has paid a steep price.”
Pelosi also wrote about her realization that she had “more respect for the office of president of the United States than Trump”.
She said: “It was clear to me from the start that he was an imposter – and that on some level, he knew it”.
Her book will be published on August 6 by Simon & Schuster.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.