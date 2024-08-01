Nancy Pelosi's Bizarre Late-Night Calls From Trump: Ex-Speaker Told Ranting President — 'I Think You Should Go to Sleep'

In her upcoming memoir, Nancy Pelosi recalled telling then-President Donald Trump to give it a rest during a late-night phone call, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Pelosi said Trump, now 78, used to call her at night to discuss political issues. She recalled one vivid conversation where he rang to blame former POTUS Barack Obama for missile strikes he had just ordered on Syria.

Her response was blunt: “It’s midnight. I think you should go to sleep.”