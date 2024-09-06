Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's Split Secrets Revealed: Singer Lifts Lid on 'Really Tough Year' Apart — After His Celibacy Vow!

Katy Perry is spilling the tea on what led to her brief split and reconciliation with Orlando Bloom.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the pop star called things off with her now-fiancé because the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, fresh off a vow of celibacy, wanted a more serious commitment than she was ready for at the time.

The Never Really Over singer had a change of heart after "a really tough year" and credited a week-long personal growth retreat with helping bring the pair back together.