Kevin Costner's Worried Pals 'Desperate' to Set Up 'Yellowstone' Star With Sandra Bullock — Who Hasn't Dated Since Partner's Death
Divorced and frazzled over his latest film, Horizon, bombing, Kevin Costner's inner circle think an A-list romance is exactly what's needed to lift his spirits.
Sources claim the Yellowstone star's friends are pushing him to date Sandra Bullock, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Bullock, 60, hasn't dated since her longtime partner Bryan Randall died in August 2023 after a three-year battle with ALS.
Sources said: "Kevin and everybody around him know that a relationship with Sandra would solve a lot of problems for him.
"Sandra is a naturally humble person who has never considered herself to be a 'hot girl'. But Kevin loves that he's still a sex symbol against all odds and was really soaking up the spotlight in Cannes earlier this year with the red carpets and photo shoots."
The source added: "Still, he's turning 70 next year and he doesn't have a long-term partner. He's got his his older daughters, who are utterly devoted to him, but that's not enough. He likes living with a woman."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Costner, 65, was crushed when ex-wife Christine Baumgartner, 50, filed for divorce in May 2023 after 18-years of marriage.
Then, his rebound romance with folk singer Jewel, 50, fizzled out.
On the other hand, the Miss Congeniality star has been single since Randall's death last year, although insiders claim she's coming around to the idea of dipping her toes in the dating pool.
Insiders said: "This is literally the first time in 30 years where they have both been single and open to new relationships at the same time – and she exactly fits what Kevin is looking for – she's smart, she's self-made and she's incredibly wealthy.
"Kevin is allergic to gold-diggers and the insane amount of legal fees he had to pay in his divorce last year is not something he ever wants to repeat.
"The only thing standing in Kevin's way is his ego."
Meanwhile, sources claimed Bullock has been focused on finding joy and self-care in the year since Randall's death.
The insider said: "Sandra’s keeping the details under wraps, but she’s been talking about some major travel plans and a couple of projects she’s always wanted to make."
So far, one confirmed project is a sequel to her 1998 film Practical Magic with Nicole Kidman.
She took a break from acting in 2022. During her press tour for The Lost City, she confessed: "I'm so burnt out."
Bullock added: "I'm so tired, and I'm so not capable of making healthy, smart decisions, and I know it. I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family. That's where I'm gonna be for a while."
Unbeknownst to fans at the time, Bullock was taking care of Randall as he suffered from ALS.
