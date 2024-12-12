How Jay-Z Battled to Dodge Paternity Test That Could Have Proved he Was Father of Lovechild in Scandal That Nearly Ripped Apart His Marriage to Beyoncé

Satterthwaite, 31, filed a fresh lawsuit against the New Jersey court system and a batch of judges alleging they "conspired" with the music star for over 10 years to have cases relating to his paternity, inheritance, and abuse of court processes dismissed.

In the filing, Satterthwaite and his godmother Lillie Coley allege Jay-Z, real name Shawn Carter, lied in court that he had no property in New Jersey; therefore, the court had no jurisdiction over him despite property deeds and tax records with his name on.

The filing notes six separate judges "conspired with party Carter who continued to misrepresent ...that he did not have property in New Jersey".