How Jay-Z Battled to Dodge Paternity Test That Could Have Proved he Was Father of Lovechild in Scandal That Nearly Ripped Apart His Marriage to Beyoncé
Jay-Z's alleged lovechild is once again calling out the rapper for not stepping up.
Rymir Satterthwaite claims he was conceived during a short affair with his late mother Wanda - then just 16 years old - and a 22-year-old Jay-Z, but the hitmaker has avoided taking a paternity test for years, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Satterthwaite, 31, filed a fresh lawsuit against the New Jersey court system and a batch of judges alleging they "conspired" with the music star for over 10 years to have cases relating to his paternity, inheritance, and abuse of court processes dismissed.
In the filing, Satterthwaite and his godmother Lillie Coley allege Jay-Z, real name Shawn Carter, lied in court that he had no property in New Jersey; therefore, the court had no jurisdiction over him despite property deeds and tax records with his name on.
The filing notes six separate judges "conspired with party Carter who continued to misrepresent ...that he did not have property in New Jersey".
Satterthwaite first filed a claim against Jay-Z when he was just 21 years old, eventually being rejected by New Jersey's Supreme Court.
He said at the time: "This is not going to be over until justice is served. I won't stop fighting for this until I win because the law is still on our side.
Satterthwaite also previously told RadarOnline.com: "This is not just about paternity, it is about the court system doing what is right, instead of being persuaded by power."
He continued: "For the past six years me, my godmother, my mother and my entire family have been fighting really, really hard against very, very strong opposition.
"All we have been trying to do this entire time is to seek the truth and have justice served in court."
Satterthwaite and his godmother have been battling it out against the 99 Problems hitmaker since 2010, filing numerous lawsuits after his birth mom first filed a paternity test request.
The duo, however, claim Jay-Z - who has denied the accusations - has abused the court system in order to avoid taking a paternity test. While Satterthwaite has been vocal about the "injustices" he's faced during his uphill fight, he also noted in a 2017 lawsuit his car was "shot by unknown individuals", claiming Jay-Z was behind the attack.
In 2022, Satterthwaite and Coley were ordered to pay close to $15k in legal fees to the performer, which resulted in what they describe in their latest court filing as "illegal liens" to be placed on their New Jersey home. They allege in the court papers they have lost over $100,000 due to their legal fight, and are still having money taken from them by Jay-Z
They are now suing the court system and the judges and are seeking damages for emotional distress, claiming they've lost cash in "wholly unnecessary" litigation.
According to the court filing, the two claim the defendants "blocked" their "constitutional rights" and "prevented a young man who was seeking closure of his paternity from being able to receive that peace of mind".
"I don’t want money or anything like that from Jay-Z. I just want him to finally tell the truth to the world," Satterthwaite said in 2018.
He continued: “If you are telling the truth then why is your first answer whenever you’re asked to take a paternity test ‘no’? Also, I want a fair due process in court regardless of who my father is or how rich he is."
In 2016, before Wanda's dead, she pleaded for the world to know the truth in a shocking video.
She said: "My name is Wanda Satterthwaite and I am the mother of Rymir Satterthwaite. Today is April 20, 2016 and I want the world to know that I support my son in his paternity suit with Shawn Corey Carter. I stand by my allegations regarding this man."
The star's marriage to Beyonce has also been rocked due to the lovechild scandal according to sources, as they claimed: "Jay and Bey's marriage is blowing up."
They added: "They're living separate lives..."
While Satterthwaite's paternity fight continues, Jay-Z has another battle ahead as he has been accused of raping a 13-year-old girl alongside Sean 'Diddy' Combs at an MTV afterparty in 2000.
Jay-Z, 55, has denied the accusations and even appeared on the red carpet with Beyonce, and their eldest child, 12-year-old Blue Ivy.
Amid the chaos, a source said: "Beyoncé forced Jay-Z to go to the premiere last night. They are working with a crisis specialist who is advising them on how to handle this.
"Beyoncé believes that the best way is to face it head on. Blue Ivy is well aware of what is going on and is intent on supporting her father in any way she can. She was there in solidarity with her dad and mom."