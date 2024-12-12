Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Scandals > Jay-Z

How Jay-Z Battled to Dodge Paternity Test That Could Have Proved he Was Father of Lovechild in Scandal That Nearly Ripped Apart His Marriage to Beyoncé

Split photo of Jay-Z, Rymir Satterthwaite
Source: MEGA;SPOTIFY

Jay-Z has avoided taking a paternity test for over a decade.

Dec. 12 2024, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Jay-Z's alleged lovechild is once again calling out the rapper for not stepping up.

Rymir Satterthwaite claims he was conceived during a short affair with his late mother Wanda - then just 16 years old - and a 22-year-old Jay-Z, but the hitmaker has avoided taking a paternity test for years, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
jay zs alleged ex girlfriend claims she woke up to him kissing her
Source: MEGA

Jay-Z is being accused of having a lovechild he has ignored.

Article continues below advertisement

Satterthwaite, 31, filed a fresh lawsuit against the New Jersey court system and a batch of judges alleging they "conspired" with the music star for over 10 years to have cases relating to his paternity, inheritance, and abuse of court processes dismissed.

In the filing, Satterthwaite and his godmother Lillie Coley allege Jay-Z, real name Shawn Carter, lied in court that he had no property in New Jersey; therefore, the court had no jurisdiction over him despite property deeds and tax records with his name on.

The filing notes six separate judges "conspired with party Carter who continued to misrepresent ...that he did not have property in New Jersey".

Article continues below advertisement

Satterthwaite first filed a claim against Jay-Z when he was just 21 years old, eventually being rejected by New Jersey's Supreme Court.

He said at the time: "This is not going to be over until justice is served. I won't stop fighting for this until I win because the law is still on our side.

Article continues below advertisement
rymir spotify
Source: SPOTIFY

Ryan Satterthwaite has battled for over 10 years to prove Jay-Z is his biological father.

Article continues below advertisement

Satterthwaite also previously told RadarOnline.com: "This is not just about paternity, it is about the court system doing what is right, instead of being persuaded by power."

He continued: "For the past six years me, my godmother, my mother and my entire family have been fighting really, really hard against very, very strong opposition.

"All we have been trying to do this entire time is to seek the truth and have justice served in court."

Article continues below advertisement

Satterthwaite and his godmother have been battling it out against the 99 Problems hitmaker since 2010, filing numerous lawsuits after his birth mom first filed a paternity test request.

The duo, however, claim Jay-Z - who has denied the accusations - has abused the court system in order to avoid taking a paternity test. While Satterthwaite has been vocal about the "injustices" he's faced during his uphill fight, he also noted in a 2017 lawsuit his car was "shot by unknown individuals", claiming Jay-Z was behind the attack.

Article continues below advertisement
rymir satterthwaite
Source: RYMIR SATTERTHWAITE

Satterthwaite's mother, Wanda, died in 2019.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2022, Satterthwaite and Coley were ordered to pay close to $15k in legal fees to the performer, which resulted in what they describe in their latest court filing as "illegal liens" to be placed on their New Jersey home. They allege in the court papers they have lost over $100,000 due to their legal fight, and are still having money taken from them by Jay-Z

They are now suing the court system and the judges and are seeking damages for emotional distress, claiming they've lost cash in "wholly unnecessary" litigation.

According to the court filing, the two claim the defendants "blocked" their "constitutional rights" and "prevented a young man who was seeking closure of his paternity from being able to receive that peace of mind".

Article continues below advertisement

"I don’t want money or anything like that from Jay-Z. I just want him to finally tell the truth to the world," Satterthwaite said in 2018.

He continued: “If you are telling the truth then why is your first answer whenever you’re asked to take a paternity test ‘no’? Also, I want a fair due process in court regardless of who my father is or how rich he is."

In 2016, before Wanda's dead, she pleaded for the world to know the truth in a shocking video.

Article continues below advertisement
jay z beyonce
Source: MEGA

The rapper was included in the lawsuit filed on Sunday night.

Article continues below advertisement

She said: "My name is Wanda Satterthwaite and I am the mother of Rymir Satterthwaite. Today is April 20, 2016 and I want the world to know that I support my son in his paternity suit with Shawn Corey Carter. I stand by my allegations regarding this man."

The star's marriage to Beyonce has also been rocked due to the lovechild scandal according to sources, as they claimed: "Jay and Bey's marriage is blowing up."

They added: "They're living separate lives..."

Image of a woman with shocked expression

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Scandals
Composite photo of Jay-Z, Carmen Bryan

Carmen Bryan Recalls Waking Up With Jay-Z Kissing Her Years After She Allegedly Got Pregnant by Rape-Accused Rapper During Nine-Year Affair

diddy and family

Now Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Son is Dragged to Court: Justin, 30, In Hot Water Over $190,000 Unpaid Porsche Bill — After Being 'Banned' From Renting Houses

Article continues below advertisement

While Satterthwaite's paternity fight continues, Jay-Z has another battle ahead as he has been accused of raping a 13-year-old girl alongside Sean 'Diddy' Combs at an MTV afterparty in 2000.

Jay-Z, 55, has denied the accusations and even appeared on the red carpet with Beyonce, and their eldest child, 12-year-old Blue Ivy.

Article continues below advertisement
jay zs alleged ex girlfriend claims she woke up to him kissing her
Source: MEGA

The 55-year-old has also been accused of raping a teen.

Amid the chaos, a source said: "Beyoncé forced Jay-Z to go to the premiere last night. They are working with a crisis specialist who is advising them on how to handle this.

"Beyoncé believes that the best way is to face it head on. Blue Ivy is well aware of what is going on and is intent on supporting her father in any way she can. She was there in solidarity with her dad and mom."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.