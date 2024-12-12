unitedhealthcare boss sparks fury over five word message in leaked email to staff after ceo brian thompson shot to death

Andrew Witty, CEO of parent company UnitedHealth Group, has repeatedly attempted to stem the tidal wave of hate towards Thompson in the wake of his death and did so again in a message sent to staff members on Wednesday.

The memo read. "Brian was one of the good guys. He was certainly one of the smartest guys. I think he was one of the best guys. I'm going to miss him. And I am incredibly proud to call him my friend.

"As we begin to move forward, the best way to honor his life and all that he stood for is to carry on his legacy — continuing to do right by the people who've entrusted us with their care and those who are counting on us to take care of their loved ones," he said, adding employees "owe it to Brian to make good on our promise to make health care work better for everybody, in every way."