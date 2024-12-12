UnitedHealthcare Boss Sparks Fury Over Five-Word Message in Leaked Email to Staff After CEO Brian Thompson Shot to Death
The boss of UnitedHealthcare has sparked fury among frightened staff courtesy of a memo in which he labelled murdered CEO Brian Thompson "one of the good guys".
RadarOnline.com can reveal the "tone deaf" email sent to staffmembers at the firm has gone down badly with employees and customers alike, many of whom are still waiting for the company to acknowledge and address the growing public hatred of their industry.
Andrew Witty, CEO of parent company UnitedHealth Group, has repeatedly attempted to stem the tidal wave of hate towards Thompson in the wake of his death and did so again in a message sent to staff members on Wednesday.
The memo read. "Brian was one of the good guys. He was certainly one of the smartest guys. I think he was one of the best guys. I'm going to miss him. And I am incredibly proud to call him my friend.
"As we begin to move forward, the best way to honor his life and all that he stood for is to carry on his legacy — continuing to do right by the people who've entrusted us with their care and those who are counting on us to take care of their loved ones," he said, adding employees "owe it to Brian to make good on our promise to make health care work better for everybody, in every way."
He continued. "We're going to make sure medicines are filled, infusions are administered and people can navigate their therapies for the rarest states of disease.
"And we'll be there when people are coming out of the hospital — if only just to hold their hand as they get back on their feet."
Social media users still appeared out for Thompson's blood in the replies to the leaking of the memo by independent journalist Ken Klippenstein, who obtained the letter.
"Ain't no such thing as a 'good guy' healthcare CEO," wrote one reply.
Another added: "If you have to repeatedly insist someone was a good person instead of just clearly laying out the good they did, they weren't a good person."
"Working in healthcare has made me realize how much of a scam it is," snapped another. "When you need to tell yourself and others you 'love your job cause you're helping others' while at the same time making people choose death or bankruptcy, you're not helping others."
One more added: "This sums up corporate America so well. Tone deaf to the core, no wonder it's so easy for them to deny life saving care for millions of Americans every year."
Klippenstein himself wrote: "Staff are frustrated with how tone deaf the response has been."
Luigi Mangione, 26, was taken into custody on firearm charges Monday afternoon after being arrested at a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania.
It is believed Mangione was angry at the way the medical insurance industry treated a sick relative, according to a new report.