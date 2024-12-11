READ: Luigi Mangione's Chilling Manifesto Media is Too Frightened to Publish As Horror Stories Emerge About Weeks Leading Up to CEO Assassination

CEO murder suspect Luigi Mangione was found with a chilling manifesto in his pocket when arrested – and we've got it word for word. RadarOnline.com can reveal the assassin's one-paragraph manifesto in full, which was recovered when the troubled 26-year-old was taken into custody for the killing of UnitedHealthcare's CEO Brian Thompson.

Source: MEGA Mangione attended college at the University of Pennsylvania, where he studied software engineering.

Mangione, a rich Ivy League tech graduate, was caught after a five-day manhunt by a cop inside a McDonald's in Pennsylvania on Monday. He was searched by officers who found a fake ID, a "ghost gun" similar to the one seen in CCTV footage of the killing, and a manifesto lambasting the healthcare industry. Despite some lengthy forgeries of Mangione's manifesto circulating online, the real one in a concise paragraph detailing the real reasoning behind his actions: payback.

Source: LINKEDIN Thompson was gunned down outside a Hilton hotel on Wednesday, December 4.

He wrote: "To the Feds, I'll keep this short, because I do respect what you do for our country. To save you a lengthy investigation, I state plainly that I wasn't working with anyone. This was fairly trivial: some elementary social engineering, basic CAD, a lot of patience. "The spiral notebook, if present, has some straggling notes and To Do lists that illuminate the gist of it. My tech is pretty locked down because I work in engineering so probably not much info there.

"I do apologize for any strife of traumas but it had to be done. Frankly, these parasites simply had it coming. A reminder: the US has the #1 most expensive healthcare system in the world, yet we rank roughly #42 in life expectancy. Mangione added: "United is the [indecipherable] largest company in the US by market cap, behind only Apple, Google, Walmart.

"It has grown and grown, but as our life expectancy? No the reality is, these [indecipherable] have simply gotten too powerful, and they continue to abuse our country for immense profit because the American public has allowed them to get away with it. "Obviously the problem is more complex, but I do not have space, and frankly I do not pretend to be the most qualified person to lay out the full argument. But many have illuminated the corruption and greed (e.g.: Rosenthal, Moore), decades ago and the problems simply remain."

Source: @BRIANENTIN/X Mangione scuffled with cops upon arriving at court after being found at a Pennsylvania McDonalds on Monday.

The manifesto concluded: "It is not an issue of awareness at this point, but clearly power games at play. Evidently I am the first to face it with such brutal honesty." Mangione's manifesto mentioned the spiral notebook he had in his backpack when discovered by police, which contained several pages allegedly containing a warped "to-do list" linked to killing Thompson, according to a police source.

Several chilling notes also justified these calculated plans, the source added. Another page reportedly referenced a plot to take out the UnitedHealthcare CEO using a bomb. The passage allegedly outlined a plan to kill Thompson with an explosive while he walked through Manhattan, although he ultimately abandoned the idea due to concerns about "killing innocents".

One comment in the notebook even detailed how using a gun would be better as it would be targeted and "kill the CEO at his own bean counting conference". The alleged plan drew up a harrowing number of similarities to the Unabomber Ted Kaczynski, who Mangione reportedly praised months before the shooting.

Source: MEGA The suspect was also found with a spiral notebook that detailed another alleged attack on the CEO using a bomb.

Mangione was arrested on Monday and charged with the murder of Thompson, 50. Photos showed Mangione munching on a McDonald's hash brown minutes before cops swooped in and cuffed him. Shortly after, he appeared in court for an arraignment on charges of gun possession and forgery.

New York prosecutors then filed second-degree murder charges against him for the December 4 assassination of Thompson. He also faces additional charges, including two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, one count of possessing a forged document, and one count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Source: CNN-NEWS18/YOUTUBE; MEGA Friends of the Ivy League grad believe he may have gone 'crazy' after suffering from a back injury.