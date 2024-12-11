Donald Trump Jr. Shows There is No Love Lost Between Him and Kimberly Guilfoyle as He Breaks Silence on Their Split — And Her Move to Greece
Donald Trump Jr. broke his silence on Kimberly Guilfoyle's new role as ambassador to Greece amid cheating rumors with Bettina Anderson.
Donald Trump Jr. has broken his silence on Kimberly Guilfoyle's move to Greece amid rumors their romance is over.
RadarOnline.com can reveal after the president-elect's son was seen out and about again with Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson, his father, Donald Trump, tapped Guilfoyle to be the U.S. Ambassador to Greece.
Trump, 78, announced on Tuesday, December 10, Guilfoyle, 55, would be moving to Athens for her new role.
Trump Jr., 46, took to social media to applaud Guilfoyle's commitment to his father's incoming administration and expressed excitement over her move – mere days after he was seen holding hands with Anderson following a romantic dinner at Palm Beach hotspot Buccan.
He wrote on X: "I am so proud of Kimberly. She loves America and she always has wanted to serve the country as an Ambassador.
"She will be an amazing leader for America First."
His praise of Guilfoyle comes as rumors mount their relationship is over. Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle, who was previously married to California Governor Gavin Newsom, have been dating since 2018.
They were reportedly engaged in 2018 but did not publicly announce their plans to marry until January 2022.
While Guilfoyle actively campaigned for her future father-in-law and appeared to be fully committed to his son, the same can't be said for Trump Jr. as of late.
He and his fiancée haven't been seen together since November 12.
While Guilfoyle is no where to be found, Trump Jr. has been parading around his suspected new love interest.
Trump Jr. and Anderson were first spotted getting cozy during a lunch meeting back in October. Eyewitnesses claimed the pair looked smitten with each other at The Harbor Bar in Palm Beach, including the socialite rubbing his thigh and kissing him several times.
Amid speculation about the state of Guilfoyle and Trump Jr.'s relationship, he was spotted out and about again with Anderson.
Once again the pair were said to be infatuated with each other as they enjoyed a nearly two-hour long dinner at Buccan, which is conveniently located just a few miles from Anderson's West Palm Beach home.
They were then spotted holding hands as they left the restaurant and headed to Trump Jr.'s car, where he opened the door for Anderson before hopping in the driver's seat.
An insider revealed: "There is no more Kimberly and Don – at least not romantically.
"Their engagement hasn't officially been called off yet. They were waiting until after the Inauguration to announce."
As RadarOnline.com reporter, a separate source claimed Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. would never make it to the altar.
A source told us: "It is all a show. The appearances of Don and Kimberly are for the cameras.
The Trump family does not want to create an enemy in Kimberly; they are concerned about what damage she could do. But make no mistake, the romance is over."