Donald Trump Jr. Shows There is No Love Lost Between Him and Kimberly Guilfoyle as He Breaks Silence on Their Split — And Her Move to Greece

Donald Trump Jr. has broken his silence on Kimberly Guilfoyle's move to Greece amid rumors their romance is over.

RadarOnline.com can reveal after the president-elect's son was seen out and about again with Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson, his father, Donald Trump, tapped Guilfoyle to be the U.S. Ambassador to Greece.

Trump, 78, announced on Tuesday, December 10, Guilfoyle, 55, would be moving to Athens for her new role.