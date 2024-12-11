Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Donald Trump Jr.

Donald Trump Jr. Shows There is No Love Lost Between Him and Kimberly Guilfoyle as He Breaks Silence on Their Split — And Her Move to Greece

Donald Trump Jr. broke his silence on Kimberly Guilfoyle's new role as ambassador to Greece amid cheating rumors with Bettina Anderson.

Composite photo of Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump Jr. broke his silence on fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle's move to Greece.

Dec. 11 2024, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Donald Trump Jr. has broken his silence on Kimberly Guilfoyle's move to Greece amid rumors their romance is over.

RadarOnline.com can reveal after the president-elect's son was seen out and about again with Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson, his father, Donald Trump, tapped Guilfoyle to be the U.S. Ambassador to Greece.

Trump, 78, announced on Tuesday, December 10, Guilfoyle, 55, would be moving to Athens for her new role.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump jr caught kissing florida socialite shocked kimberly guilfoyle
Source: MEGA

Guilfoyle was tapped to become the next U.S. Ambassador to Greece.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump Jr., 46, took to social media to applaud Guilfoyle's commitment to his father's incoming administration and expressed excitement over her move – mere days after he was seen holding hands with Anderson following a romantic dinner at Palm Beach hotspot Buccan.

He wrote on X: "I am so proud of Kimberly. She loves America and she always has wanted to serve the country as an Ambassador.

"She will be an amazing leader for America First."

Article continues below advertisement
end donald trump jr kimberly guilfoyle engagement blindsided intimate bettina anderson
Source: MEGA

Guilfoyle's move to Athens comes as Trump Jr. has been spotted cozying up to socialite Bettina Anderson.

Article continues below advertisement

His praise of Guilfoyle comes as rumors mount their relationship is over. Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle, who was previously married to California Governor Gavin Newsom, have been dating since 2018.

They were reportedly engaged in 2018 but did not publicly announce their plans to marry until January 2022.

While Guilfoyle actively campaigned for her future father-in-law and appeared to be fully committed to his son, the same can't be said for Trump Jr. as of late.

Article continues below advertisement
end donald trump jr kimberly guilfoyle engagement blindsided intimate bettina anderson
Source: MEGA

The sighting sparked breakup rumors as Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle have not been seen in public since November 12.

Article continues below advertisement

He and his fiancée haven't been seen together since November 12.

While Guilfoyle is no where to be found, Trump Jr. has been parading around his suspected new love interest.

Trump Jr. and Anderson were first spotted getting cozy during a lunch meeting back in October. Eyewitnesses claimed the pair looked smitten with each other at The Harbor Bar in Palm Beach, including the socialite rubbing his thigh and kissing him several times.

Amid speculation about the state of Guilfoyle and Trump Jr.'s relationship, he was spotted out and about again with Anderson.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump jr caught kissing florida socialite shocked kimberly guilfoyle pp
Source: MEGA;@BETTINA_ANDERSON/INSTAGRAM

Guilfoyle was said to be 'rocked' by reports of Trump Jr. and Anderson kissing during a lunch date.

Image of a woman with shocked expression

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Split photo of Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly

WATCH: Megan Fox Admits 'Cheater' Machine Gun Kelly is 'Lot of Different Things, Lots of Different People' As She Opens Up About His Complex Personality

Split photo of J Lo, Jay-Z, and Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

J Lo Now at Center of Jay-Z Rape Scandal As Diva Argued With 'Diddy' on Night of Assault — As Speculation Mounts Over Identity of Mystery Female Celeb in Lawsuit

Article continues below advertisement

Once again the pair were said to be infatuated with each other as they enjoyed a nearly two-hour long dinner at Buccan, which is conveniently located just a few miles from Anderson's West Palm Beach home.

They were then spotted holding hands as they left the restaurant and headed to Trump Jr.'s car, where he opened the door for Anderson before hopping in the driver's seat.

An insider revealed: "There is no more Kimberly and Don – at least not romantically.

"Their engagement hasn't officially been called off yet. They were waiting until after the Inauguration to announce."

As RadarOnline.com reporter, a separate source claimed Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. would never make it to the altar.

A source told us: "It is all a show. The appearances of Don and Kimberly are for the cameras.

The Trump family does not want to create an enemy in Kimberly; they are concerned about what damage she could do. But make no mistake, the romance is over."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.