WATCH: Megan Fox Admits 'Cheater' Machine Gun Kelly is 'Lot of Different Things, Lots of Different People' As She Opens Up About His Complex Personality

In the unearthed interview from July, the actress got personal and discussed her relationship with the music star all while promoting her poetry and stories book, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous.

After Barrymore asked Fox how MGK, 34, is "like in life", the Hollywood star responded: "He can be a lot of different things and a lot of different people at any given moment, but he has a really pure soul, and he can be very vulnerable, which I think is what you experienced that day.

"You got to see somebody not hiding behind their failures or trying to pretend that they weren't not insecure and be a face of confidence when they're not feeling confident. Somebody being able to be like, 'I feel like I suck, and I don't feel like I'm worthy to be here."