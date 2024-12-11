Your tip
WATCH: Megan Fox Admits 'Cheater' Machine Gun Kelly is 'Lot of Different Things, Lots of Different People' As She Opens Up About His Complex Personality

Fox announced she's pregnant just weeks before the couple parted ways.

Split photo of Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly
Source: MEGA

Fox and MGK's relationship is over following a chaotic Thanksgiving weekend.

Dec. 11 2024, Published 1:02 p.m. ET

Megan Fox was incredibly open when it came to her now ex-fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, during a TV interview just five months before ending their relationship following rumors he cheated.

The 38-year-old appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show and admitted MGK, real name Colson Baker, is "a lot of different people", RadarOnline.com can reveal.

megan fox talks mgk
Source: CBS/THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW

Fox admitted Machine Gun Kelly is 'a lot of different people' in an unearthed interview.

In the unearthed interview from July, the actress got personal and discussed her relationship with the music star all while promoting her poetry and stories book, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous.

After Barrymore asked Fox how MGK, 34, is "like in life", the Hollywood star responded: "He can be a lot of different things and a lot of different people at any given moment, but he has a really pure soul, and he can be very vulnerable, which I think is what you experienced that day.

"You got to see somebody not hiding behind their failures or trying to pretend that they weren't not insecure and be a face of confidence when they're not feeling confident. Somebody being able to be like, 'I feel like I suck, and I don't feel like I'm worthy to be here."

Fox added: "That's something that's really moving for other people to see, because we all feel like that, if not all of the time then some of the time, that we're not worthy of being who were are, that we're not worthy of being loved, we're not worth of the attention, we're not worthy. I think most people feel that way, in general."

On Tuesday, it was revealed the couple have parted ways just months before the arrival of their first child together.

RadarOnline.com revealed the two stars ended their relationship over Thanksgiving weekend while in Vail, Colorado, after Fox allegedly discovered troubling content on the hitmaker's phone.

The two reportedly haven't seen each other since that weekend and are currently no longer together.

megan fox mgk
Source: MEGA

The interview aired just five months before the couple's breakup.

The mood was a bit more positive just weeks before the split as the Transformers actress announced she is pregnant with MGK's baby in November.

Fox, who last year revealed she suffered a devastating miscarriage, already shares kids Noah, 12; Bodhi, 10; and Journey, eight, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

MGK shares his 15-year-old daughter, Casie, with ex Emma Cannon.

machine gun kelly disturbing links to sean diddy
Source: MEGA

Fox ended the relationship after she discovered MGK cheating, sources claim.

Reports of Fox and MGK's split come after RadarOnline.com revealed they were potentially using the baby as a "Band-Aid" for their "crumbling relationship".

A source said at the time: "There's a feeling that this pregnancy is really a desperate means of hanging on to each other."

Despite their rollercoaster relationship, Fox was willing to look past all of it to "rebuild her trust with Colson", and was excited to grow their family together", according to another insider.

However, things changed during the now infamous Thanksgiving weekend.

megan fox party
Source: MEGA

Fox 'doesn’t need a man in her life,' according to an insider following the split.

The source said: "When they went away for the Thanksgiving holiday, she became suspicious and decided to go through his phone. She found text messages involving other women and decided she was done."

They added: "Megan is a strong, independent woman and doesn’t need a man in her life."

The former couple spent a rocky few years together, with Fox confirming in March 2024 she and Kelly called off their engagement sometime in 2023.

