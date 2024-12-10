Pregnant Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Split Weeks after Announcing Baby News
What led to their breakup and the shocking reason Fox made the rapper leave their Thanksgiving trip early.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have split just months before the arrival of their first child together.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the couple ended their relationship over Thanksgiving weekend while in Vail, Colorado, after Fox allegedly discovered troubling content on the rapper's phone.
MGK, real name Colson Baker, left the trip early after Fox insisted. The two reportedly haven't seen each other since that weekend and are currently no longer together.
News of the split comes just weeks after Fox announced she was pregnant with Kelly's baby in November.
The Jennifer's Body actress, 38, revealed last year she'd suffered a miscarriage and shared her recent happy news with an Instagram picture of her black-painted baby bump and a positive pregnancy test.
She wrote: "Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back."
The post is currently the only one on her Instagram.
Fox is already a mother to Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green. MGK shares his 15-year-old daughter, Casie, with ex Emma Cannon.
Reports of the breakup also come after RadarOnline.com revealed just last week they were potentially using the baby as a "Band-Aid" for their "crumbling relationship".
An insider revealed: "There's a feeling that this pregnancy is really a desperate means of hanging on to each other."
The former couple spent a rocky few years together, with Fox confirming in March 2024 she and Kelly called off their engagement sometime in 2023.
The two officially began dating in 2020, and MGK proposed to the blue-eyed beauty in January 2022.
A source added how their relationship has since been on and off "more times than a light bulb", specifically thanks to his erratic behavior – including the time he smashed a champagne glass into his face during an NYC concert in 2022.
The insider noted that while Fox called off their short engagement last year, the Bloody Valentine singer returned and "promised her a quieter life".
They added: "Everyone’s hoping MGK has the maturity to handle what’s coming next."
Prior to suffering the miscarriage, Fox supported Kelly as he struggled with his mental health, including a suicide attempt while he was on the phone with her.
He previously spoke about his battle with depression and the "really, really, really dark" day in July 2020 when the phone call with Fox took place.
Kelly ultimately said the incident – along with Fox and his daughter – made him realize he needed help.
After their 2022 engagement, the couple briefly went their separate ways to work on themselves and their relationship issues, which included cheating rumors in 2023.
They eventually rekindled their romance, with one source revealing: "They're officially back on after going through a rocky patch in their relationship.
"The last few months has been tough for them both but they went away together to do some healing and it's been working. They feel more connected than ever."
A source revealed MGK's private decision to get sober and enter rehab played a crucial role in saving his relationship with the Transformers star.
They said: "She wasn't going to stay with him, not after the way he was acting, destroying guitars, smashing glasses on his head and raging at anyone who got in his way. He was headed for disaster until he made up his mind to change."
In August, MGK revealed he made the quiet decision to check himself into rehab the year before, saying he "didn't tell anybody outside of the people closest to him".
He added: "That was the first time I ever went to rehab. They just gave me so many ways to operate the body and show where this anger is coming from and methods to quell it."
