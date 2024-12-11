New Wave of 'Diddy' Accusations: Lawyer Representing 'Victims' Says Civil Cases Against 'Sex Beast' Rapper Are 'Probably in the 300 Range'
Hundreds of civil lawsuits are expected to be filed against Sean 'Diddy' Combs, RadarOnline.com has learned, as more victims of his alleged sex-related crimes come forward.
The music mogul has been charged with racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution — all of which he denies.
A lawyer representing several of the alleged victims said the number of civil cases against the musician "is probably in the 300 range."
Tony Buzbee has already filed 20 lawsuits on behalf of people seeking damages against Combs, 55. In October, the Houston-based attorney established a toll-free phone number for potential victims to come forward.
The so-called "victims hotline" logged 12,000 calls in its first 24 hours.
However, Buzbee doesn't expect to see everyone have their day in court. He told the BBC realistically, "about 100 to 150" of the cases could actually make it to court.
Many of the alleged victims have missed time limits for filing claims.
Comb's lawyers immediately fired back, calling the volume of claims a "reckless media circus," and slammed Buzbee's initial accusatory press conference and subsequent establishment of a toll-free tip line as a publicity stunt.
The music producer's attorney, Erica Wolff, said in a statement: "The press conference and 1-800 number that preceded today’s barrage of filings were clear attempts to garner publicity. Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts, their legal defenses, and the integrity of the judicial process.
"In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone — adult or minor, man or woman."
RadarOnline.com has learned Buzbee has more than 100 staffers sifting through all the calls and claims. The lawyer claimed his firm has been able to corroborate the allegations via videos, pictures, text messages, police reports and hospital records.
He said: "Most of these events and incidents occurred at parties and afterparties, or album release parties, New Year's Eve parties, Fourth of July parties, something they called a 'puppy party' and all-white parties."
Court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com show one unidentified female claimed Combs raped her in 2004 after the then-19-year-old was allegedly invited to his Marriott hotel room in Manhattan.
At an "exclusive party," the college student was allegedly taken to a "separate room" away from the main party where she said the door was locked, and she claims the rapper assaulted her and her friend.
Combs then allegedly "threatened to have them both killed" if they did not agree to his demands.
Another filing from an unnamed male said Combs committed aggravated sexual assault at a Macy's department store stockroom in 2008.
The man claimed he was confronted by the rapper and two of his bodyguards, who threatened to "kill" the victim as the songwriter allegedly performed a sex act on him.
Another unidentified man accused Combs of drugging and sodomizing him in a van outside of a White Party in 2006.
He claimed the Grammy winner "dismissed" his pleas for help by telling him he would "be alright."