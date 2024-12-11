New Wave of 'Diddy' Accusations: Lawyer Representing 'Victims' Says Civil Cases Against 'Sex Beast' Rapper Are 'Probably in the 300 Range'

A lawyer representing several of the alleged victims said the number of civil cases against the musician "is probably in the 300 range."

Tony Buzbee has already filed 20 lawsuits on behalf of people seeking damages against Combs, 55. In October, the Houston-based attorney established a toll-free phone number for potential victims to come forward.

The so-called "victims hotline" logged 12,000 calls in its first 24 hours.