Child Rape-Accused Jay-Z's 'Lovechild' Slams Scandal-Hit Rapper For Denying he 'Got His Mom Pregnant at 16'

He said his "only heartbreak" is for his family, particularly his eldest daughter Blue Ivy, 12, who is "at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims." He added: "I mourn yet another loss of innocence."

However, Satterthwaite, 31, believes if Jay-Z "values the ideals of honor and protecting children" then he should stop refusing to acknowledge his paternity.

He said: "It is both heartbreaking and frustrating to see Mr Carter respond to allegations with such deflection and attacks.