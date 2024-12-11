Child Rape-Accused Jay-Z's 'Lovechild' Slams Scandal-Hit Rapper For Denying he 'Got His Mom Pregnant at 16'
A lawsuit filed on Sunday claimed the rapper 'raped a 13-year-old girl at an afterparty with Diddy in 2000.'
Jay-Z's alleged "lovechild" has hit out at the rapper for refusing to acknowledge he got his mom pregnant at 16.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Rymir Satterthwaite, who has been fighting to prove the rapper — real name Shawn Carter — is his biological father for a decade, took offence to a statement made by Jay-Z in reaction to claims he raped a 13-year-old girl.
The hip-hop star, 55, is battling to save his career after he was accused of assaulting a woman, who identifies as Jane Doe in the legal documents, at an MTV Video Music Awards after-party on September 7, 2000.
In a blistering response to the claims, which also included the allegation he took turns raping the alleged victim with shamed rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Jay-Z insisted he has always fought to "protect children."
He said his "only heartbreak" is for his family, particularly his eldest daughter Blue Ivy, 12, who is "at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims." He added: "I mourn yet another loss of innocence."
However, Satterthwaite, 31, believes if Jay-Z "values the ideals of honor and protecting children" then he should stop refusing to acknowledge his paternity.
He said: "It is both heartbreaking and frustrating to see Mr Carter respond to allegations with such deflection and attacks.
"My late mother, Wanda, was just 16 years old when she became pregnant with me, and for years I have sought clarity about my identity.
"This is not about greed or spectacle — it's about uncovering the truth and ensuring all parties are held accountable.
“Despite my efforts, Mr Carter has never once written a letter to me to address these claims – whether to deny or acknowledge paternity, or to address why his attorney's committed this fraud.
"If Mr Carter values the ideals of honor and protecting children, as he claims in his letter, he should step forward with transparency. He continues to deflect and avoid."
Satterthwaite's mother Wanda alleged she had sex with Jay-Z in 1992 when she was 16 and he was 22. At the time she was in an on-again-off-again romance with her high school sweetheart Robert Graves.
The question of Satterthwaite's paternity did not turn into a legal tussle until 2010 — two years after Jay-Z married Beyoncé – when she requested a Pennsylvania court make both men take a paternity test in order to determine who her son’s real father was.
Satterthwaite insists Jay-Z's legal team has made endless attempts to subvert the legal system in order to avoid taking a test. It was found Robert had no biological relation.
The case began with a pre-trial in Camden County, New Jersey on August 13, 2012.
During the pre-trial, Jay-Z's attorney argued that Dr Lillie Coley — who was acted as Satterthwaite's legal guardian since his mother handed over custody in 2011 — had "no jurisdiction" over his case because it was first filed by Wanda in Pennsylvania, and therefore should be heard in the same state.
The case was dismissed outright because Satterthwaite was over 18 years old at the time of the pre-trial and, according to Pennsylvania state law, paternity must be established before a child reaches the age of adulthood.
The court ruled that the case should be tried under New Jersey law, which states that the age of "parentage" is 23.
Carter's legal team then argued the rapper should be exempt from undergoing a DNA test in New Jersey because he did not live or own any property in the state — despite public records linking him to homes in Alpine and Newport.
Satterthwaite has lost every case he has brought.