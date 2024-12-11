J Lo Now at Center of Jay-Z Rape Scandal As Diva Argued With 'Diddy' on Night of Assault — As Speculation Mounts Over Identity of Mystery Female Celeb in Lawsuit

Jennifer Lopez's name is now entangled in the disturbing Jay-Z scandal after a heated confrontation with Sean 'Diddy' Combs was caught on camera. RadarOnline.com can reveal how rumors have been circulating about the identity of the mysterious "Celebrity B" listed in the bombshell lawsuit against the two rappers — and now fans are speculating about how much the Jenny From The Block singer knew about the alleged incident from 2000.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Combs and Jay-Z have been accused of raping a minor during an afterparty for the MTV VMAs in 2000.

Article continues below advertisement

Jay-Z, 55, whose real name is Shawn Carter, was named in an updated lawsuit on Sunday, accusing him and Combs of being involved in an alleged assault of a 13-year-old girl at an MTV VMAs afterparty in New York City. Recently discovered photos now show Lopez, 55, in a fiery confrontation with Combs that same night.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @jlo/instagram Lopez could be the 'Celebrity B' listed in the lawsuit who was present in the room when the alleged attack took place.

Article continues below advertisement

The lawsuit claimed a third celebrity, a woman, was in the room and witnessed as the men took turns with the victim. The timeframe also lines up with Lopez's relationship with Combs, who she dated from 1999 to 2001.

Article continues below advertisement

The woman accusing the rappers claimed they assaulted her when she was only 13 years old. The lawsuit, which was filed in October, originally listed Combs as the defendant – and was refiled to include Jay-Z on Sunday. She claimed she was trying to gain entry into an afterparty and spoke to a limo driver who worked for Combs, who then allegedly took her to a house party where she signed a document she believes was an NDA.

Article continues below advertisement

She started to get lightheaded after drinking a cocktail, alleging Combs, Jay-Z, and a female celebrity referred to as "Celebrity B" surrounded her as she lay down in a bedroom. The accuser claimed Combs threw her toward a wall, then on the bed, after which Jay-Z was alleged to have started stripping her as she grew "more and more disoriented".

Article continues below advertisement

Ms. Doe claimed he "vaginally raped her, while Combs and Celebrity B watched". Her suit alleged: "After (Jay-Z) finished, he stepped back toward the wall. Combs then stepped forward and vaginally raped Plaintiff while Carter and Celebrity B watched."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Combs has denied all allegations made against him, including the one with Jay-Z.

Article continues below advertisement

She also claimed Combs tried to force her to perform oral sex on him – prompting her to fight back and punch the rapper in the neck. The woman said she has since fallen into a deep depression and now suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, as well as a seizure disorder caused by "stress and trauma".

Article continues below advertisement

Ms. Doe is now asking for unspecified damages in the suit, which was filed under New York State's Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act. Attorney Tony Buzbee said in the amended lawsuit, filed on behalf of the alleged victim, his legal firm had previously sent Jay-Z a letter seeking to mediate a settlement.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The rapper has shown concern over how to explain the lawsuit to his kids.

Article continues below advertisement

Jay-Z has since responded to the accusations, sharing a lengthy statement on his Roc Nation Instagram. He wrote: "What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle. No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!! "These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree? These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case."

Article continues below advertisement

He added: "This lawyer, who I have done a bit of research on, seems to have a pattern of these type of theatrics! "I have no idea how you have come to be such a deplorable human Mr. Buzbee, but I promise you I have seen your kind many times over. I’m more than prepared to deal with your type. You claim to be a marine?! Marines are known for their valor, you have neither honor nor dignity."

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Jay-Z has since released a lengthy statement denying the allegations and slamming attorney Tony Buzbee.

Article continues below advertisement

Continuing in his statement, Jay-Z then brought up how hard it will be to explain the situation to his kids – daughter Blue Ivy, 12 and twins Rumi and Sir, both 7 – whom he shares with Beyonce. He also slammed Buzbee as someone "exploiting people for personal gain", adding that his "idiotic claims" will have a serious negative effect on children.