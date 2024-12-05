EXCLUSIVE: Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Miserable Jailhouse Christmas Revealed — Dominos, Basketball and Grim Festive Meal
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs will be allowed to play card games and dominoes during his first Christmas behind bars, it has been claimed.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the multimillionaire rapper, known for his lavish lifestyle and debauched "freak offs" at his notorious parties, has been given permission to participate in friendly competition on Christmas Day by prison bosses.
He will also be allowed to play 3 on 3 basketball and soccer matches, plus receive a basic Christmas meal.
Diddy is currently holed up in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center awaiting trial in his sex trafficking case and according to prison sources, his festival dinner will consist of Cornish hen, macaroni and cheese, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls and a "holiday dessert".
And that will just be served for lunch — dinner is expected to return to the prison's usual fare.
RadarOnline.com revealed last week Diddy, 55, barely touched his Thanksgiving meal in prison because he believes someone may try to "poison" him.
A source told RadarOnline.com: "Diddy picked over his food like a huffy child and barely touched a thing.
"He is virtually on hunger strike now as he's been saying he thinks his food is poisoned.
"He's in a really dangerous place after getting all his bail applications refused and spending Thanksgiving behind bars instead of partying really hurt."
Larry Levine, who previously served his time at the Metropolitan Detention Center, said he has a "source" with knowledge of Diddy's situation on the inside.
During a recent interview, Levine said: "Imagine if someone paid someone off on the inside to poison his food, give him a heart attack and he dies.
"If somebody got to one of the correctional officers, and this could happen. They don't make a lot of money and there's people out there that he's got stuff on that do have a lot of money.
"He's really, really paranoid. He's really, really scared. Doesn't know what to think, he doesn't know who to trust or what to believe.”
Diddy was denied bail by a judge who cited evidence showing him to be a "serious risk" of witness tampering and proved he has tried to hide prohibited communications with third parties while incarcerated.
U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian ruled in a five-page order following a bail hearing last week.
At the hearing, lawyers for the hip-hop mogul argued that a $50million bail package they proposed would be sufficient to ensure Combs doesn't flee and doesn't try to intimidate prospective trial witnesses.
Two other judges previously had agreed with prosecutors the Bad Boy Records founder was a danger to the community if he is not behind bars. Subramanian concurred.
"There is compelling evidence of Combs's propensity for violence," Subramanian wrote.
Lawyers for Diddy did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment on the decision. Nicholas Biase, a spokesperson for prosecutors, declined comment.
Diddy has pleaded not guilty to charges that he coerced and abused women for years, aided by associates and employees.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.