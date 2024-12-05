EXCLUSIVE: Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham 'Terrified, Shaken to Core and Vowing to Live Like Hermit' After Being HANDCUFFED at LA Home Amid 'Stalker Lovechild' Terror
Fleetwood Mac star Lindsey Buckingham was left "shaken to the core" after being handcuffed at his Los Angeles home by cops acting on a bogus call from his alleged stalker.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the frontman's shock after his ordeal was explained in new court documents filed in a bid to get a permanent restraining order against a 53-year-old woman, known as "Michelle", who claims she's the rocker's love child.
Buckingham, 75, was reprimanded after cops were told gunshots were heard inside his family home and son William wanted to harm himself, before he was later uncuffed due to the realisation his alleged stalker was behind the call.
A source told RadarOnline.com: "It was a chilling incident, one that shook Lindsay the core, summing up what Michelle is capable of.
"He's now living as a hermit inside the property as he's scared what lies outside.
"There is no end to the harassment. Even if he gets the permanent restraining order, Lindsay and his family still live in constant fear."
Buckingham denies claims he's Michelle's and has accused her of harassing and stalking himself and his family since 2021.
In his petition, Buckingham said the harassment began when Michelle got ahold of wife Kristen's cell phone number and called the number dozens of times a day "sometimes, leaving long drawn-out messages that included the claim that she was my child and threats to kill me and my family."
He said: "She also blamed me for facial deformities she apparently suffered as a child and demanded money."
Buckingham was adamant: "I do not know (Michelle) and I am not her father."
He said police told Michelle to stop harassing the family in 2022 and believed she had stopped, therefore decided not to bring any legal action.
However, he said he learned this year from his son William that Michelle had been calling him since 2021.
Buckingham said his son had been ignoring the calls for years and did not tell his father about them until Michelle reappeared in 2024.
The first alleged incident occurred when Buckingham and his wife received a picture collage attached to the face of their mailboxes with pictures of his face and Michelle's face.
Buckingham said Michelle showed up to one of his homes on September 19 and revealed LAPD responded, chasing her down in her car.
Buckingham said Michelle was warned not to come back but he said things escalated on November 3 when he was awoken out of his sleep by "nearly a dozen policepersons."
Buckingham explained: "When I answered the door, I was handcuffed and asked to step outside of my house.
"The reason given was that a 911 call had been received stating that my son William was in my house and (wanting to harm himself) and the caller had heard gunshots."
Buckingham continued: "After twenty minutes of the police searching my house and me outside in the cold handcuffed, I was let back into my house, shaken and fearful."
He told how police eventually realized the claims from the caller were "fictitious" and uncuffed him.
"I now know that the 911 call was traced to (Michelle's) phone and was the latest in an unabated pattern of harassment and threatening acts against my family and me," Buckingham pleaded with the court to grant his petition.
Kristen said in her declaration she feared for her family's safety if Michelle was not restrained.
The rocker's legal team are scheduled to be back in court on December 20 to argue for the temporary order being converted into a long-term restraining order.
