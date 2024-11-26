EXCLUSIVE: Stevie Nicks' 'Trauma-Filled' Final Days — Fears Reliving Fleetwood Mac's Drug-Fueled Insanity For New Documentary Will Be 'Too Much' For Aging Songbird
Music industry insiders have voiced their fears over whether aging Stevie Nicks raking over the "drug-fueled insanity" of her years with Fleetwood could prove much for the singing icon.
The star almost lost her life to cocaine abuse and a former sound engineer once estimated that Mick Fleetwood had snorted enough lines of the drug to stretch seven miles, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Nobody consumed more than Nicks, who now suffers from eye disease, and Fleetwood. She estimated she blew $1m on the drug and burned a hole inside her nose the size of a dime.
Now it has just been announced that the Rumours band will take part in the first authorized documentary about the super-group.
But a music mole told us: "This can't be good for Stevie at her time of life. This film is gonna be very messy, to say the least, and rake over a lot of unpleasant memories that should have been perhaps left in the past.
"Maybe she thinks it will be a cathartic experience."
Rumors spread that she had to have the drug blown up her derriere by an assistant.
"There was no way to get off the white horse and I didn’t want to," Nicks once said, though she later went into rehab and got clean.
And the drug abuse led to a revolving door of love affairs within the band.
The situation became even more complicated when Fleetwood and Nicks began an affair that lasted several years.
When Fleetwood told fellow band member Lindsey Buckingham he had taken over duties from him as the singer’s lover, he simply said: "Nice of you to tell me. I appreciate it."
The sexual free-for-all took another twist when — having split from wife Jenny Boyd, who was looking after their two daughters in England — Fleetwood started a relationship with one of Nicks’s best friends, Sara Recor.
Apple Original Films announced it was making the “definitive” and still-untitled new documentary of Fleetwood Mac, directed by five-time Academy Award nominee and Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Oscar winner Frank Marshall (The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart, The Beach Boys, Rather).
“For the first time ever, Grammy Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Fleetwood Mac share their extraordinary story in their own words," said the studio.
While the band has inspired a number of documentaries over the years, none have been fully authorized and with the participation of all the band’s living members.
The film will follow "their fortuitous meeting in 1974" and see Fleetwood, John McVie, Christine McVie, Buckingham, and Nicks "reflect on their uncompromising fifty-plus-year history, from their record-breaking recordings and tours — including never-before-seen footage, exclusive new interviews, and archival interviews of the late Christine McVie — through to today.
"The film will explore how the band’s trials and tribulations, personal resilience, and musical dexterity combined to create songs that have not only stood the test of time but are indeed timeless masterpieces."
The summary for the documentary adds: "It will take fans through the highs and lows of their brilliant career, illuminating the exceptional ingredients each member brought to the band’s uncommon alchemy - a musical union that sold more than 220 million records worldwide.
"The documentary will explore what allowed this combination of artists to create singular musical work again and again, and what drew them back together and held them there when every possible pressure, both outside and inside the band, threatened to blow them apart."
Last month marked the 45th anniversary of Fleetwood Mac’s 12th studio album, Tusk, which marked a new experimental era for the band.
While the anniversary caused many fans to speculate whether a reunion could be possible, Nicks said Christine’s death signaled the end of the group.
"Without Christine, no can do,” she told Mojo. “There is no chance of putting Fleetwood Mac back together in any way. Without her, it just couldn’t work."
Meanwhile, Marshall said in a statement: "I am fascinated by how this incredible story of enormous musical achievement came about.
"Fleetwood Mac somehow managed to merge their often chaotic and almost operatic personal lives into their own tale in real time, which then became legend.
"This will be a film about the music and the people who created it."
