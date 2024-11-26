EXCLUSIVE: Stevie Nicks' 'Trauma-Filled' Final Days — Fears Reliving Fleetwood Mac's Drug-Fueled Insanity For New Documentary Will Be 'Too Much' For Aging Songbird

Music industry insiders have voiced their fears over whether aging Stevie Nicks raking over the "drug-fueled insanity" of her years with Fleetwood could prove much for the singing icon.

The star almost lost her life to cocaine abuse and a former sound engineer once estimated that Mick Fleetwood had snorted enough lines of the drug to stretch seven miles, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Nobody consumed more than Nicks, who now suffers from eye disease, and Fleetwood. She estimated she blew $1m on the drug and burned a hole inside her nose the size of a dime.

Now it has just been announced that the Rumours band will take part in the first authorized documentary about the super-group.

But a music mole told us: "This can't be good for Stevie at her time of life. This film is gonna be very messy, to say the least, and rake over a lot of unpleasant memories that should have been perhaps left in the past.