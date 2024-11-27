Diddy Denied: How Allegations of Disgraced Star's 'Pattern of Violence' Towards Women and 'Witness Tampering' Were Used to Block Third Attempt at $50million Bail
Sean 'Diddy' Combs has faced another setback in his latest attempt at freedom.
RadarOnline.com can reveal prosecutors argued the disgraced music mogul should remain behind bars while awaiting his trial on sex trafficking charges due to his "pattern of violence" before his third attempt at securing $50million bond was rejected.
Since his arrest in September, Combs, 55, has remained in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn after two previous bail attempts failed.
Judge Arun Subramanian issued his ruling on Wednesday, November 27, delivering another blow to the mogul's legal team.
In his ruling, Subramanian said he arrived at his decision to deny Combs' release "by clear and convincing evidence" the mogul is potentially dangerous and "that no condition or combination of conditions will reasonably assure the safety of the community".
Subramanian added "there is compelling evidence of Combs's propensity for violence", citing the shocking 2016 hotel security footage in which he was seen assaulting ex-girlfriend Casandra 'Cassie' Ventura.
When Combs' lawyers pushed back on the video, claiming it had been edited and manipulated, the judge replied: "There is clearly violence even in the version of the footage submitted by Combs."
The judge also stated: "There is evidence supporting a serious risk of witness tampering."
Combs' previous bond attempts were denied after several judges cited witness intimidation fears.
On Monday, November 25, Combs' legal team once again tried to free him from custody at MDC Brooklyn and rambled off a list of conditions the Bad Boy Records founder would adhere to upon release, including no internet access, home detention in either Miami or New York and around-the-clock security.
Federal prosecutors pushed back, telling Judge Subramanian the bail package "does not come close to ensuring the security of the community" if Combs was granted bail.
Prosecutors went on to repeat an earlier argument claiming there was no guarantee Combs would not try to interfere with the federal case, citing his "pattern of violence" against women and his staff, who could be called as witnesses in the case.
In a previous motion, filed November 15, prosecutors claimed Combs has attempted to "corruptly influence witness testimony" by asking family members to reach out to victims and potential witnesses and construct "narratives" which could influence their opinions.
Combs was also accused of asking his children to make social media posts in honor of his birthday, including posting a video, for "his desired effect on potential jury members in this case."
In the video, Combs was speaking to his son from behind bars, telling him: "I can't wait to see y'all. I just want to say that I'm proud of y'all, especially the girls. I mean, all y'all just for being strong."
In a TMZ documentary, The Downfall of Diddy: Inside the Freak-Offs, several of Combs' celebrities friends were accused of acting on his behalf.
Ray J claimed Combs' associates were "reaching out to victims" and offering large sums of money in exchange for their silence.
The R&B singer recently confessed to getting in a tense argument with Combs' adults sons at a Halloween party in Los Angeles, which he claimed was started over things he said about their father on his show.
Combs' defense lawyers hit back at prosecutors and claimed the 55-year-old was being unconstitutionally jailed and silenced since his arrest. The attorneys further claimed Combs "is not required to sit idly by and acquiesce to all of this".
