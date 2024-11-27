Diddy Denied: How Allegations of Disgraced Star's 'Pattern of Violence' Towards Women and 'Witness Tampering' Were Used to Block Third Attempt at $50million Bail

Prosecutors cited Sean 'Diddy' Combs' alleged 'pattern of violence' in their argument against his bail.

Since his arrest in September, Combs, 55, has remained in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn after two previous bail attempts failed.

RadarOnline.com can reveal prosecutors argued the disgraced music mogul should remain behind bars while awaiting his trial on sex trafficking charges due to his " pattern of violence " before his third attempt at securing $50million bond was rejected.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has faced another setback in his latest attempt at freedom.

Combs has been in custody since his September arrest.

Judge Arun Subramanian issued his ruling on Wednesday, November 27, delivering another blow to the mogul's legal team.

In his ruling, Subramanian said he arrived at his decision to deny Combs' release "by clear and convincing evidence" the mogul is potentially dangerous and "that no condition or combination of conditions will reasonably assure the safety of the community".

Subramanian added "there is compelling evidence of Combs's propensity for violence", citing the shocking 2016 hotel security footage in which he was seen assaulting ex-girlfriend Casandra 'Cassie' Ventura.

When Combs' lawyers pushed back on the video, claiming it had been edited and manipulated, the judge replied: "There is clearly violence even in the version of the footage submitted by Combs."