EXCLUSIVE: Joe Exotic Claims He Can Be 'Successful' Outside of Prison Despite 'Being Considered a Felon' as Jailed Reality Star Fights For His Release — 'I Just Want to Go Home'
Joe Exotic is still hoping to be released from prison in the near future, even if he is still labeled a "felon" the rest of his life.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the star is looking at all possible options for a release as he is currently serving a 21-year sentence.
The former reality star, real name Joseph Allen Maldonado, believes prosecutors are "weighing out their options" when it comes to his uncertain future, and said: "...to offer me time serve... or something else if they can keep that conviction because they don't want to lose that conviction."
The 61-year-old was convicted for a murder-to-hire plot against animal rights activist, and his rival, Carole Baskin. However, Maldonado revealed he's ok with the conviction being attached to his name forever as long as he can be a free man again.
Maldonado told RadarOnline.com: "... I don't care because I can walk out of here and be successful being a felon. At this point, I just want to go home."
And Maldonado has made it clear he is doing all he can to make that happen.
Th Tiger King star recently sent out a letter to President-elect Donald Trump's new Attorney General, Pam Bondi, begging to be pardoned.
In the letter, Maldonado claims the director of the Federal Fish and Wildlife Service, Dan Ash, and agent Matthew Bryant "waged a war against me to benefit Dan's position as president of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries (Baskin)".
He also claims that government witnesses who testified against him were involved in fraud, identity theft, bank fraud, sex trafficking, and rape.
He continued: "But the worst part is that the federal wildlife agents and two FBI agents who lead this conspiracy covered up some very heinous crimes in order to get three felons to play their corrupt games and they entrapped me for two fake murder for hire plots."
In April 2019, Maldonado was found guilty on two counts of hiring someone to kill Baskin, eight counts of violating the Lacey Act by falsifying wildlife records, as well as nine counts of violating the Endangered Species Act after it was discovered that he killed five tigers and sold tigers across state lines.
Maldonado wrote in the letter: "These terrible people admitted to perjury, entrapment and a plot to kill me on the second season of the Tiger King documentary. People from around the world in 123 countries saw firsthand on world television (Netflix) that I was put in prison, my life destroyed and my parents are now dead- all for an agenda to make a movie and have a monopoly on big cats."
The ex TV star concluded: "Once you take your position you will have the power to take this evidence to the court and drop all charges based on this new evidence and allow me to return to the free world.
"None of this was about saving tigers or helping conservation of tigers. It was all about destroying Joseph Maldonado and taking his animals and property for free. I was kidnapped by America, and I deserve to be free.
"Seven years in prison is more than long enough for doing nothing wrong but no one committing perjury, entrapment, rape, bank fraud or sex trafficking has been charged. Why? The system failed thousands of victims and covered up the real true crimes of the horrible people who preyed upon an innocent man."
Maldonado reached out to Bondi after Republican congressman Matt Gaetz withdrew his name from consideration for Attorney General. Trump had previously selected Gaetz before backlash followed.
Recently, Maldonado pleaded to Gaetz in a letter titled, "I am innocent/pardon request".
Maldonado's fights continues as he battles cancer while in behind bars.
