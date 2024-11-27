EXCLUSIVE: Joe Exotic Claims He Can Be 'Successful' Outside of Prison Despite 'Being Considered a Felon' as Jailed Reality Star Fights For His Release — 'I Just Want to Go Home'

The former reality star, real name Joseph Allen Maldonado, believes prosecutors are "weighing out their options" when it comes to his uncertain future, and said: "...to offer me time serve... or something else if they can keep that conviction because they don't want to lose that conviction."

The 61-year-old was convicted for a murder-to-hire plot against animal rights activist, and his rival, Carole Baskin. However, Maldonado revealed he's ok with the conviction being attached to his name forever as long as he can be a free man again.

Maldonado told RadarOnline.com: "... I don't care because I can walk out of here and be successful being a felon. At this point, I just want to go home."

And Maldonado has made it clear he is doing all he can to make that happen.