EXCLUSIVE: Read Sensational Joe Exotic Letter to Trump Attorney General Pick Pam Bondi Begging for Pardon — and Accusing FBI of Wild Conspiracy

The Tiger King star sent out a letter to the President-elect's new Attorney General, Pam Bondi, begging to be pardoned, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Joe Exotic is hoping his chances of being released from prison early have improved now that Donald Trump has found himself back in the White House again.

He also claims that government witnesses who testified against him were involved in fraud, identity theft, bank fraud, sex trafficking, and rape.

The 61-year-old then claims the director of the Federal Fish and Wildlife Service, Dan Ash, and agent Matthew Bryant "waged a war against me to benefit Dan's position as president of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries (Carole Baskin)".

Maldonado stated: "... I was sad to hear that Matt Gaetz withdrew because he was an avid supporter of my case and my innocence. However, I am excited to see you filling this position because of your background and being a woman. I will explain myself about that further into this letter."

The former TV personality, real name Joseph Allen Maldonado, kicked off his letter by congratulating Bondi, while also expressing his disappointment that Republican congressman Matt Gaetz withdrew his name from consideration for Attorney General.

In April 2019, Maldonado was found guilty on two counts of hiring someone to kill Baskin , eight counts of violating the Lacey Act by falsifying wildlife records, as well as nine counts of violating the Endangered Species Act after it was discovered that he killed five tigers and sold tigers across state lines.

He continued: "But the worst part is that the federal wildlife agents and two FBI agents who lead this conspiracy covered up some very heinous crimes in order to get three felons to play their corrupt games and they entrapped me for two fake murder for hire plots."

The former reality star also claimed there to be an FBI conspiracy against him.

In the letter, Maldonado also claims he is" in possession of over 200 phone recordings, videos, photos and text messages" of featuring government employees "recording the Department of Justice employees (federal agents) during the entrapment plot of creating this crime that I am in prison for".

Speaking to incoming Attorney General Bondi directly, Maldonado wrote: "... America is hoping that you will have some input into if you will let the Department of Justice be used in such a manner that it is a weapon to destroy normal hard-working citizens lives all while the people in power continue to get rich and control what their agendas are? ...

"The current American administration doesn't give a rat’s ass about justice, me sitting in prison innocent or the hundreds of young girls that have been the subject of this groups sex crimes and I myself have photos of over 75 of them. The American justice system will never be honest if things like this are allowed to continue."

Maldonado shared: "These terrible people admitted to perjury, entrapment and a plot to kill me on the second season of the Tiger King documentary. People from around the world in 123 countries saw firsthand on world television (Netflix) that I was put in prison, my life destroyed and my parents are now dead- all for an agenda to make a movie and have a monopoly on big cats."