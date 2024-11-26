EXCLUSIVE: Read Sensational Joe Exotic Letter to Trump Attorney General Pick Pam Bondi Begging for Pardon — and Accusing FBI of Wild Conspiracy
Joe Exotic is hoping his chances of being released from prison early have improved now that Donald Trump has found himself back in the White House again.
The Tiger King star sent out a letter to the President-elect's new Attorney General, Pam Bondi, begging to be pardoned, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former TV personality, real name Joseph Allen Maldonado, kicked off his letter by congratulating Bondi, while also expressing his disappointment that Republican congressman Matt Gaetz withdrew his name from consideration for Attorney General.
Maldonado stated: "... I was sad to hear that Matt Gaetz withdrew because he was an avid supporter of my case and my innocence. However, I am excited to see you filling this position because of your background and being a woman. I will explain myself about that further into this letter."
The 61-year-old then claims the director of the Federal Fish and Wildlife Service, Dan Ash, and agent Matthew Bryant "waged a war against me to benefit Dan's position as president of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries (Carole Baskin)".
He also claims that government witnesses who testified against him were involved in fraud, identity theft, bank fraud, sex trafficking, and rape.
He continued: "But the worst part is that the federal wildlife agents and two FBI agents who lead this conspiracy covered up some very heinous crimes in order to get three felons to play their corrupt games and they entrapped me for two fake murder for hire plots."
In April 2019, Maldonado was found guilty on two counts of hiring someone to kill Baskin, eight counts of violating the Lacey Act by falsifying wildlife records, as well as nine counts of violating the Endangered Species Act after it was discovered that he killed five tigers and sold tigers across state lines.
- Read the Begging Letter Joe Exotic Sent to Trump's Attorney General Pick Matt Gaetz Pleading for Pardon — After Offering The Don Services as Head of Wildlife in New Cabinet
- Joe Exotic Writes Desperate Jailhouse Letter to Donald Trump Begging for Pardon — and Offering Services in Cabinet as 'Federal Fish and Wildlife Director'
- Imprisoned 'Tiger King' Star Joe Exotic Wants To Claw His Way Into The White House Despite Cancer Woes
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
In the letter, Maldonado also claims he is" in possession of over 200 phone recordings, videos, photos and text messages" of featuring government employees "recording the Department of Justice employees (federal agents) during the entrapment plot of creating this crime that I am in prison for".
Speaking to incoming Attorney General Bondi directly, Maldonado wrote: "... America is hoping that you will have some input into if you will let the Department of Justice be used in such a manner that it is a weapon to destroy normal hard-working citizens lives all while the people in power continue to get rich and control what their agendas are? ...
"The current American administration doesn't give a rat’s ass about justice, me sitting in prison innocent or the hundreds of young girls that have been the subject of this groups sex crimes and I myself have photos of over 75 of them. The American justice system will never be honest if things like this are allowed to continue."
Maldonado shared: "These terrible people admitted to perjury, entrapment and a plot to kill me on the second season of the Tiger King documentary. People from around the world in 123 countries saw firsthand on world television (Netflix) that I was put in prison, my life destroyed and my parents are now dead- all for an agenda to make a movie and have a monopoly on big cats."
The jailed star concluded: "Once you take your position you will have the power to take this evidence to the court and drop all charges based on this new evidence and allow me to return to the free world
"None of this was about saving tigers or helping conservation of tigers. It was all about destroying Joseph Maldonado and taking his animals and property for free. I was kidnapped by America, and I deserve to be free.
"Seven years in prison is more than long enough for doing nothing wrong but no one committing perjury, entrapment, rape, bank fraud or sex trafficking has been charged. Why? The system failed thousands of victims and covered up the real true crimes of the horrible people who preyed upon an innocent man."
Earlier this month, Maldonado pleaded to Gaetz in a letter titled, "I am innocent/pardon request".
The former exotic animal park owner is serving a 21-year sentence after he was convicted for a murder-to-hire plot against Baskin, his rival, an animal rights activist. As previously reported, Maldonado is battling cancer while in behind bars — plus, he was also diagnosed with scabies.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.