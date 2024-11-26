Read The Sickening Love Notes Trump's 'Human Printer' Natalie Harp, 33, Sent to Ex-Prez… Before Securing Plum White House Gig: 'You Are All That Matters to Me'
The shocking love notes that Natalie Harp — also known as the "human printer" — sent to President Donald Trump have been revealed weeks after his historic election victory.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the messages the 33-year-old MAGA entourage member sent the President-elect last year before she secured her White House gig.
During his campaign trail, Harp was reportedly known to carry around a printer and battery for the President-elect for him to have hard copies of briefings — which is how she earned the nickname.
Harp first caught Trump's eye a few years ago after she shared her story about being a bone cancer survivor.
She credited the Right to Try law, which Trump signed in 2018, with saving her life.
The 33-year-old underwent unsuccessful chemotherapy treatments before finding an answer through the Right to Try act.
In 2019, she said: "I'm not dying from cancer anymore – thanks to President Trump, I'm living with cancer."
Trump invited her to speak at the 2020 Republican National Convention (RNC) and a few years later, she joined his staff back in 2022 as an aide.
According to the New York Times, Harp penned several letters to the 78-year-old President-elect that left fellow MAGA circles members concerned.
In one of the letters that was allegedly reviewed by the site, she wrote: “You are all that matters to me.”
Harp also allegedly penned: “I don’t ever want to let you down.”
The site also claimed that the MAGA team member called Trump her “Guardian and Protector in this Life.”
Harp also allegedly penned that she wanted to get back to "where we'd talk about everything and nothing."
According to the site, she added: "I want to bring you joy.
"To feel like we can get through a day without ever having to talk 'work.'"
Just hours after the NYT released the story, Trump took to Truth Social to hit back over the piece.
Trump wrote: "Will the failing New York Times apologize to its readers for getting years of 'Trump' coverage so wrong. They write such phony 'junk,' knowing full well how incorrect it is, only meaning to demean."
Harp caught the attention of MAGA supporters after her very public appearances during Trump's hush money sentencing, as well as her cameo in the documentary about the 2024 campaign.
As seen in a clip that went viral on social media, she has also taken on the responsibility of managing his Truth Social account.
In the video circulated online, she can be seen crafting and posting punchy social media updates for Trump, seeking his final approval before sending them out while watching Vice President Kamala Harris' speech at the Democratic National Convention (DNC).
Even though Harp's letters left fellow MAGA members with questions — Trump previously vocalized his admiration for the blond beauty.
He allegedly claimed that after he was arraigned in the Fulton County, Georgia case, Harp is the "only aide who truly cares about him."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.