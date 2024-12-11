Inside the End of Donald Trump Jr and Kimberly Guilfoyle's Engagement — After She Was 'Blindsided' By Him Getting Intimate With Bettina Anderson
The pair's engagement is off following his not-so secret romance with Florida's 'It Girl' socialite.
The relationship between Donald Trump Jr. and fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle has officially hit its expiration date.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the two broke off their engagement just three months after Trump Jr. was first spotted getting cozy with another woman, with his dad stepping in to smooth things over by naming Guilfoyle ambassador to Greece.
In September, 46-year-old Trump Jr. was caught kissing the "It Girl' of West Palm Beach – socialite Bettina Anderson, 37.
Witnesses said the two were flirty during a brunch date that did not appear to be for "business purposes", adding it was clear the two had been intimate with each other.
Despite photo proof, the former Fox News personality stood by the President-elect's son's side on election night following the historic win.
Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle, who began dating in 2018 and have allegedly been engaged since 2020, celebrated their six-year anniversary shortly after he was caught cheating – seemingly blowing it under the rug.
He wrote: "Happy 6 year anniversary @kimberlyguilfoyle thanks for always being there no matter what the haters are throwing our way, I love you."
Guilfoyle responded: "You are my best friend and my soulmate. Here's to us and out incredibly blessed life we share together. Looking forward to creating new memories and enjoying more adventures together."
Earlier this week. Trump Jr. was caught once more as he treated Anderson to a lavish birthday dinner at a Florida hotspot – and neither attempted to conceal their PDA.
The duo was said to be in no rush and stayed at the restaurant for nearly two hours, with onlookers adding how they looked "smitten" with each other while holding hands and laughing.
Insiders further claimed Trump Jr. and Anderson have been spending a lot of time at the philanthropist's townhouse as of late, further raising eyebrows about their seemingly close relationship.
Just hours later, the President-elect unexpectedly appointed Guilfoyle as the ambassador to Greece.
Trump wrote on Truth Social: "Her extensive experience and leadership in law, media, and politics, along with her sharp intellect, make her supremely qualified to represent the United States, and safeguard its interests abroad.
"Kimberly is perfectly suited to foster strong bilateral relations with Greece, advancing our interests on issues ranging from defense cooperation to trade and economic innovation."
The newest catch comes two weeks after sources told RadarOnline.com Trump Jr.'s romance with Guilfoyle was in the gutter – despite plenty of "fake public showings".
They said: "It is all a show. The appearances of Don and Kimberly are for the cameras.
"The Trump family does not want to create an enemy in Kimberly; they are concerned about what damage she could do. But make no mistake, the romance is over."
They added: "Let's just say that Don Jr. and the rest of them got the distant impression that Kimberly liked the idea of being a Trump more than she liked him.
"Despite what the Trumps might say in public, they were never fully behind Kimberly. Some of them were even turned off by her, though they'll never admit it."
This isn't the first time rumors of infidelity have surrounded Trump Jr. and his relationships.
In the 2010s, former Danity Kane singer Aubrey O'Day claimed she had an affair with Trump while he was married to Vanessa Trump, the mother of his five children.
She additionally alleged former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen worked feverishly to keep the affair out of the media.