Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Family Life Up in Smoke: Scandal-Hit Couple Forced to Leave $200M Mansion Behind as Malibu Wildfires Keep Raging
The couple is also dealing with the bombshell lawsuit claiming the rapper 'raped a 13-year-old girl at a party in 2000.'
Beyoncé and Jay-Z have been forced to leave behind their $200 million mansion as it appears to be in danger from the raging wildfires in Malibu.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the couple's stunning home located in Paradise Cove is in the evacuation warning area.
As reported on the Los Angeles Fire Department website, the Hollywood couple's home is located in the "warning area," which means "potential threat to life and/or property."
The website added: "Those who require additional time to evacuate, and those with pets and livestock should leave now." As the family owns a dog, they would be in the category being asked to leave immediately to seek safety.
The mansion is the most expensive home ever bought in the state of California — it was originally listed for $296 million, but the couple got a massive deal and purchased it for $200 million.
The estate has 30,000 square feet of space, a museum, a uniquely shaped pool, and stunning views of the Pacific Ocean.
The wildfires could not have come at a worse time for the family, as they are currently dealing with the accusations against Jay-Z.
On Sunday night, news broke about the lawsuit filed against Jay-Z that claimed the rapper "raped a 13-year-old girl with Sean 'Diddy' Combs."
The victim claimed in the lawsuit she was trying to gain entry to the event and spoke to a limo driver who worked for Combs, who then allegedly took her to a house party.
She claimed she started to get lightheaded after consuming a cocktail and allegedly was surrounded by Combs, Jay-Z, and a female celebrity referred to as "Celebrity B" as she lay down in a bedroom.
The accuser claimed Combs threw her toward a wall, then on the bed, after which Jay-Z was alleged to have started stripping her as she grew "more and more disoriented".
She claimed he "vaginally raped her, while Combs and Celebrity B watched".
Jay-Z quickly responded to the allegations after his name was added to the lawsuit, which was originally filed in October, but filed again to include the rapper's name.
In a lengthy statement on his Roc Nation Instagram, the 99 Problems rapper slammed lawyer Tony Buzbee, who is representing alleged victims of Diddy, for his "demand letter."
The rapper wrote: "What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle. No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!
"These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree? These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case."
On Monday night, just hours after the disturbing allegations were released, Beyoncé and Jay-Z attended the Mufasa: The Lion King premiere with their daughter, Blue Ivy, 12, and Tina Knowles.
A source previously told RadarOnline.com: "Beyoncé forced Jay-Z to go to the premiere last night. They are working with a crisis specialist who is advising them on how to handle this.
"Beyoncé believes that the best way is to face it head on. Blue Ivy is well aware of what is going on and is intent on supporting her father in any way she can. She was there in solidarity with her dad and mom."