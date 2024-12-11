Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Family Life Up in Smoke: Scandal-Hit Couple Forced to Leave $200M Mansion Behind as Malibu Wildfires Keep Raging

The wildfires could not have come at a worse time for the family, as they are currently dealing with the accusations against Jay-Z.

On Sunday night, news broke about the lawsuit filed against Jay-Z that claimed the rapper "raped a 13-year-old girl with Sean 'Diddy' Combs."

The victim claimed in the lawsuit she was trying to gain entry to the event and spoke to a limo driver who worked for Combs, who then allegedly took her to a house party.

She claimed she started to get lightheaded after consuming a cocktail and allegedly was surrounded by Combs, Jay-Z, and a female celebrity referred to as "Celebrity B" as she lay down in a bedroom.

The accuser claimed Combs threw her toward a wall, then on the bed, after which Jay-Z was alleged to have started stripping her as she grew "more and more disoriented".

She claimed he "vaginally raped her, while Combs and Celebrity B watched".