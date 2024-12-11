Tom Brady 'Secretly Sweating' He Could Face a Butt-Kicking From Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen's Martial Arts Instructor Baby Daddy
Tom Brady spent decades laughing in the face of gigantic 300-pound tacklers, but sources said he's secretly sweating bullets over coming face to face with the martial arts stud who has knocked up his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 6-foot, 4, 225-pound champ of seven Super Bowls is convinced 44-year-old Bündchen’s baby daddy Joaquim Valente, 37 – a 5-foot-10, 160-pound jiu-jitsu master – could totally outmatch him.
"Tom never in a million years thought he would be in this position, and up until now, there wasn't a need to see this guy", said an insider. "But Joaquim isn't going away. He's going to be sticking around for a long time, and Tom's bracing himself.
"Gisele is madly in love with Joaquim and wants to have them all be a blended family and for Joaquim to spend more time with her and Tom's kids – and Tom, too."
According to a source, that's exactly what the 47-year-old former NFL quarterback turned TV sportscaster is worried about.
"Tom would never admit it openly, but he's a little intimidated by Joaquin", said the source. "Joaquim might look average, but he's lean, strong and tough as nails.
"He's an incredibly skilled martial arts champ and that Just adds to Tom's anxiety. Joaquim's no pushover and he's not scared by Tom either. "They're all going to have to co-parent, and Tom is going to have to be on his best behavior and not say rude things that could result in a flare-up!"