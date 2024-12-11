Kathy Bates' Boobs Joy – 'Misery' Actress, 76, Opens Up About Happiness Over Not Opting For Mastectomy Reconstruction After Breast Cancer Battle
Kathy Bates doesn't miss her boobs, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Matlock star, 76, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012, decided against reconstructive surgery after she underwent a double mastectomy.
"I decided not to have reconstruction 'cause at the age I was, I thought, you know, I really don't wanna go through that", she explained. And she doesn't regret her decision.
"I kind of enjoy not having breasts", she exclaimed.
"You know, I wasn't in a relationship, I was older and I didn't think I would be in a relationship, and it's always kind of like, why do I have to"? She asked.
The Oscar-winning actress noted she's always had large breasts.
"This is really weird, maybe, but I had really heavy breasts. They were like 10 pounds when they removed them", she said.
Instead of opting to wear heavy, cumbersome breast prostheses, the Matlock costume department created for her a type of camisole made of a lightweight stretchy material similar to Spanx, with "very thin straps" and "falsie cups in it" that give her breasts a "nice shape".
The Titanic star is actually a two-time cancer survivor – she was also diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2003.
Then 55, she underwent surgery and nine months of chemo but never disclosed her illness to the public.
