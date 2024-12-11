Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Celebrity News

Kathy Bates' Boobs Joy – 'Misery' Actress, 76, Opens Up About Happiness Over Not Opting For Mastectomy Reconstruction After Breast Cancer Battle

kathy bates boobs joy
Source: MEGA

Kathy Bates is optimistic after beating cancer.

Dec. 11 2024, Published 10:48 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Kathy Bates doesn't miss her boobs, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Matlock star, 76, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012, decided against reconstructive surgery after she underwent a double mastectomy.

Article continues below advertisement
kathy bates boobs joy
Source: MEGA

Bates decided against reconstructive surgery after she underwent a double mastectomy.

Article continues below advertisement

"I decided not to have reconstruction 'cause at the age I was, I thought, you know, I really don't wanna go through that", she explained. And she doesn't regret her decision.

"I kind of enjoy not having breasts", she exclaimed.

Article continues below advertisement
kathy bates boobs joy
Source: MEGA

The ‘Matlock’ star said she now enjoys not having breasts.

Article continues below advertisement

"You know, I wasn't in a relationship, I was older and I didn't think I would be in a relationship, and it's always kind of like, why do I have to"? She asked.

The Oscar-winning actress noted she's always had large breasts.

"This is really weird, maybe, but I had really heavy breasts. They were like 10 pounds when they removed them", she said.

Article continues below advertisement
kathy bates boobs joy
Source: MEGA

Bates said her breasts ‘were like 10lbs' when they were removed them by surgeons.

Article continues below advertisement

Instead of opting to wear heavy, cumbersome breast prostheses, the Matlock costume department created for her a type of camisole made of a lightweight stretchy material similar to Spanx, with "very thin straps" and "falsie cups in it" that give her breasts a "nice shape".

The Titanic star is actually a two-time cancer survivor – she was also diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2003.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
beyonce finally feeling vindicated

Beyoncé 'Feeling Lifted' Over Grammy Nods For 'Cowboy Carter' Album Amid Jay-Z Rape Scandal — After Brutal Snub From Country Music Big-Wigs

barry keoghan seeking change

'Saltburn' Badboy Barry Keoghan 'Seeking Change in Custody Set-Up' As He's 'Raging' Over Being Branded 'Deadbeat Dad'

Article continues below advertisement
kathy bates boobs joy
Source: MEGA

Bates underwent surgery and nine months of chemo but never disclosed her illness to the public.

Image of a woman with shocked expression

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Then 55, she underwent surgery and nine months of chemo but never disclosed her illness to the public.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.