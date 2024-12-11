Beyoncé 'Feeling Lifted' Over Grammy Nods For 'Cowboy Carter' Album Amid Jay-Z Rape Scandal — After Brutal Snub From Country Music Big-Wigs
Beyoncé is having the last laugh as her “Cowboy Carter” album notched 11 Grammy nominations after being ignored by the Country Music Association, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The honor makes the “Texas Hold 'Em” hitmaker, 43, the most nominated artist in the history of the Grammy Awards – bringing her career total to 99 nods, with sources saying it has given her a "lift" amid her husband Jay-Z's teen rape scandal.
And an insider source said "the accomplishment must taste even sweeter for Queen Bey" after her CMA snub.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources added that Beyoncé was bristling after learning she wasn't in the running for any CMA Awards – despite “Cowboy Carter” being the first album by a Black female to top the country charts.
At the time, a CMA voting member claimed: "The academy was sending out a message by thumbing their nose at Beyoncé" for being an "interloper".
The insider added: "It's like they feel Beyoncé wanted to show the world she could conquer country music, and now it's doubtful she will ever make another country music album – and they didn't want to reward that."
However, Rashad Robinson, president of the Color of Change racial justice organization, charged the CMAs iced her out because of the color of her skin.
The source said: "Beyoncé has to feel vindicated by her country record being recognized by the Grammys – especially because it hammers home how shortsighted CMA voters were.
"People are saying there's now a good chance she'll perform at the Grammys in February and thousands of her fans will tune in to the TV broadcast. It'll be ratings gold!"
