Beyoncé 'Feeling Lifted' Over Grammy Nods For 'Cowboy Carter' Album Amid Jay-Z Rape Scandal — After Brutal Snub From Country Music Big-Wigs

Beyoncé is having the last laugh as her “Cowboy Carter” album notched 11 Grammy nominations after being ignored by the Country Music Association, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The honor makes the “Texas Hold 'Em” hitmaker, 43, the most nominated artist in the history of the Grammy Awards – bringing her career total to 99 nods, with sources saying it has given her a "lift" amid her husband Jay-Z's teen rape scandal.

And an insider source said "the accomplishment must taste even sweeter for Queen Bey" after her CMA snub.