'Saltburn' Badboy Barry Keoghan 'Seeking Change in Custody Set-Up' As He's 'Raging' Over Being Branded 'Deadbeat Dad'

Keoghan split from Kiernas last year, but after he admitted in an interview that he doesn't have a "traditional father relationship" with the boy, people on social media piled on with a barrage of attacks.

The actor, who moved on with pop star Sabrina Carpenter before splitting from the singer, avoids featuring Brando on his social media, so it may seem to outsiders he's not involved in his son's life. "People draw a narrative and go 'absent father, s--t, deadbeat dad' and more disgusting things I wouldn't even repeat", Barry said. "It sickens me, makes me furious."