'Saltburn' Badboy Barry Keoghan 'Seeking Change in Custody Set-Up' As He's 'Raging' Over Being Branded 'Deadbeat Dad'
Irish beefcake Barry Keoghan is going ballistic after internet trolls branded him a deadbeat dad.
The Banshees of Inisherin stud, 32, has angrily denied not supporting his two-year-old son, Brando, and friends say it's spurred him to secure a change in his custody agreement with ex-girlfriend Alyson Kierans, Brando's baby mama, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Keoghan split from Kiernas last year, but after he admitted in an interview that he doesn't have a "traditional father relationship" with the boy, people on social media piled on with a barrage of attacks.
The actor, who moved on with pop star Sabrina Carpenter before splitting from the singer, avoids featuring Brando on his social media, so it may seem to outsiders he's not involved in his son's life. "People draw a narrative and go 'absent father, s--t, deadbeat dad' and more disgusting things I wouldn't even repeat", Barry said. "It sickens me, makes me furious."
"Alyson has full primary custody of Brando, but she lives in Scotland while Barry is making movies in America, so he doesn't get a lot of time with his son", said an insider. "But he pays full child support and anyone who says otherwise is full of it.
"Barry spent most of his youth growing up in foster homes, so it really hits at his core to be called a lousy dad. He wants Brando to be a part of the happiness with Sabrina.
"He's ready to seek joint custody of Brando to show he accepts responsibility for the child he brought into this world and shut the trolls up!"
