Desperate Barry Keoghan Finally Breaks Silence Over Growing Rumors He Cheated on Sabrina Carpenter With OnlyFans Model Breckie Hill: 'I Can Only Sit and Take so Much'
Barry Keoghan is fighting back against the recent rumors and speculation surrounding his split from girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter.
The actor took to X to defend himself against what he branded the "disgusting lies" spreading about him allegedly cheating on his popstar girlfriend with an OnlyFans model.
The Saltburn star wrote in a lengthy statement: "I can only sit and take so much. My name has been dragged across the internet in ways I usually don't respond to.
"I have to respond now because it's gettin to a place where there are too many lines being crossed.
"I deactivated my account because I can no longer let this stuff distract from my family and my work. The messages I have received, no person should ever have to read them. Absolute lies, hatred, disgusting commentary about my appearance, character, how I am as a parent and every other inhumane thing you can imagine."
Barry stated that people have been "dragging my character and everything I worked extremely hard for and stand for. Talking about how I was a heroine baby and how I grew up and dragging my dear mother into it also. Knocking on my grannies door".
Barry then shared that he is focused on his son 2-year-old son Brando, from his prior relationship with Alyson Sandro Kierans, and wants him to be able to look up to his father.
He wrote: "Sitting outside my baby boys house intimidating them. That's crossing a line. Each and every day, I work harder to push myself on every level to be the healthiest and strongest person for that boy.
"I want to provide opportunities for him to learn, fail and grow. I want him to be able to look up to his daddy, to have full trust in me, and know I will have his back no matter what."
He added: "I need you to remember he has to read ALL of this about his father when he is older. Please be respectful to all. Thank u x."
- Pete Davidson Poses Totally Nude, Insists He Treats His Girlfriend ‘Like A Princess’
- Pete Davidson Says Kaia Gerber Is 'Very Young' & He's 'F**king Going Through A Lot' Amid Breakup
- Single & Mingling Emily Ratajkowski Spotted On Steamy Date Night With Artist Jack Greer After Pete Davidson Romance Rumors
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
On Friday, Barry took to Instagram to share thirst trap photos of his muscular arms in a teal green sweater vest as he posed in front of a mirror.
However, just hours later, his Instagram completely vanished, with the actor seemingly stepping away from social media amid the rumors spreading about him cheating on Carpenter.
A source claimed the 32-year-old Academy Award-nominated actor cheated on his ex with OnlyFans model Breckie Hill after it was reported that he and the Please Please Please singer had split after a year of dating.
The insider claimed Keoghan was "very devoted to her happiness", but they are "at different places in their lives".
It has allegedly been "challenging for their relationship since she started going on tour and has been gone a lot" and "their schedules were not aligning".
The source also said Sabrina was being "pulled in so many directions" and didn't have time to "commit to a relationship".
After reaching a "huge level of stardom", it's reportedly been tough for the Espresso singer to "focus and to be present for (Keoghan) in a relationship".
The source told US Weekly she "barely has time for herself, let alone for a relationship."
Another insider told the publication that the breakup happened within "the last month" due to both of the celeb's busy schedules.