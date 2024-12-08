Desperate Barry Keoghan Finally Breaks Silence Over Growing Rumors He Cheated on Sabrina Carpenter With OnlyFans Model Breckie Hill: 'I Can Only Sit and Take so Much'

The Saltburn star wrote in a lengthy statement: "I can only sit and take so much. My name has been dragged across the internet in ways I usually don't respond to.

"I have to respond now because it's gettin to a place where there are too many lines being crossed.

"I deactivated my account because I can no longer let this stuff distract from my family and my work. The messages I have received, no person should ever have to read them. Absolute lies, hatred, disgusting commentary about my appearance, character, how I am as a parent and every other inhumane thing you can imagine."

Barry stated that people have been "dragging my character and everything I worked extremely hard for and stand for. Talking about how I was a heroine baby and how I grew up and dragging my dear mother into it also. Knocking on my grannies door".