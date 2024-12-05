EXCLUSIVE: We Reveal Very Glam Life of OnlyFans Creator Breckie Hill — Who is Using Online Videos to Fuel Wild Claims Barry Keoghan Cheated on Sabrina Carpenter With Her
The OnlyFans model who allegedly sparked Barry Keoghan's split from Sabrina Carpenter has been ramping up speculation she had a fling with the Saltburn star – and RadarOnline.com can now reveal the inner workings of her very sexy life.
influencer Breckie Hill has been sharing reposts attributing herself to the break-up, which was confirmed on Monday.
Hill, who originally hails from Minnesota but now lives in Los Angeles, reposted two different videos on her TikTok account — which boasts 4.3million followers — which allege Keoghan had cheated on Carpenter with her.
It comes after gossip site DeuxMoi claimed, via a blind item sent to the platform, the actor cheated on the Expresso hitmaker with a "semi-famous TikTok influencer."
The model's first reel kicked off with a snippet of herself dancing as the words "We found her" were added over the video.
A snap then appeared to show the blind item sent to DeuxMoi, while a second post contained social media images Hill had shared during a night out last month.
That evening, the influencer posted a selfie as she sipped on a cocktail and added the text, "margarita: kinda salty," a subtle reference to Keoghan’s hit film Saltburn, released last year, fans claim.
After building up a following on TikTik, Hill expanded her reach by creating a popular OnlyFans account where she shared more risqué content – a sample of which you can see here.
Her social media accounts are also packed with snaps of her in glamorous holiday destinations, posing in kinky lingerie and swimsuits.
Once source said she has earned an "absolute fortune" from her raunchy content and has enough cash to sustain a "jet-settling, luxe lifestyle".
However, in September the model claimed she was quitting the platform — which is popular with porn stars — because it had harmed her relationship with her ex, Twitch star Jynxzi.
Irish actor Keoghan split from his ex-girlfriend Alyson Sandro in 2023 after three years together, and it was rumored at the time he cheated on her with Carpenter.
Following reports of his split from the singer, fans of the couple couldn't contain their feelings, and they vented a mix of grief and relief at the breakup on social media.
There were also few public signs of trouble in paradise for the all-star couple.
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Earlier in November, the actor had complimented his love on her work ethic after she earned her first-ever Grammy Award nominations.
Just a few days before that he gushed that he was 'incredibly blessed' to be with Sabrina while appearing on Louis Theroux's podcast.
But those comments were a departure for the usually tight-lipped couple, and they don't appear to have made more substantial comments about their relationship in recent weeks.
Carpenter and Keoghan were first linked back in early December of 2023.
The couple had met just a few months earlier, in September.
The Espresso singer attended a screening of Keoghan’s thriller Saltburn earlier in the month, which may have prepared her for their official meeting at the Givenchy runway show at Paris Fashion Week.
Carpenter and Keoghan’s relationship heated up to the point that he even starred with her in the music video for her single Please Please Please.
But there were hints of trouble between the pair when a source claimed in August the couple's relationship was "on and off".
Keoghan previously had long-term relationships with Shona Guerin (from 2017 to 2020) and Alyson Kierans (from 2021 to 2023).
He and Kierans welcomed a son named Brando in 2022.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.