EXCLUSIVE: We Reveal Very Glam Life of OnlyFans Creator Breckie Hill — Who is Using Online Videos to Fuel Wild Claims Barry Keoghan Cheated on Sabrina Carpenter With Her

A snap then appeared to show the blind item sent to DeuxMoi, while a second post contained social media images Hill had shared during a night out last month.

That evening, the influencer posted a selfie as she sipped on a cocktail and added the text, "margarita: kinda salty," a subtle reference to Keoghan’s hit film Saltburn, released last year, fans claim.

After building up a following on TikTik, Hill expanded her reach by creating a popular OnlyFans account where she shared more risqué content – a sample of which you can see here.

Her social media accounts are also packed with snaps of her in glamorous holiday destinations, posing in kinky lingerie and swimsuits.

Once source said she has earned an "absolute fortune" from her raunchy content and has enough cash to sustain a "jet-settling, luxe lifestyle".