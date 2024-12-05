EXCLUSIVE: Ted Danson's Dying Vows Revealed — 'Cheers' Icon, 76, Declares He's Determined to Keep Going Until He Drops... as He Opens Up About 'Hurt, Sadness and Grief' of Life

Cheers legend Ted Danson toasts life each day and has vowed to wring every single ounce of pleasure out of his existence until he drops dead.

The telly star wants to be working until his final days but still acknowledges life can be tinged with "hurt, sadness and grief", RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"This is your life. You get to live right up until you don't live," says Danson, who plays a retired professor who goes undercover at a nursing home in his new show A Man on the Inside.

"It's your life. It's such a gift. Explore it and be excited about it. Yes, it hurts. Yes, it's sad. Yes, there's grief. Yes, there's all of that. But embrace it."