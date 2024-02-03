'Cheers' Star George Wendt's Weight Gain Sparks Health Concerns: Report
Beloved Cheers actor George Wendt's fuller figure has sparked concerns for his health after he stepped out for the 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards just a few weeks ago, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The '80s sitcom star, widely known for portraying Norm Peterson on the hit show, reunited with his famous co-stars Ted Danson, Kelsey Grammer, Rhea Perlman, and John Ratzenberger at the eagerly anticipated event held on Jan. 14.
"Ah, this feels so nice to be here in front of all of you, thank you," Danson said while greeting the audience and viewers before they presented an award.
"Ted, don't you just think about it as a long overdue class reunion, huh?" Ratzenberger chimed in. "Being together brings back some great memories from a show we're all very proud of." Cheers ran for 11 seasons between 1982 and 1993.
Host Anthony Anderson said the segment was among others crafted "to pay tribute to iconic shows that have changed the scope of television and entertainment by being on the air."
Insiders in a new report pointed out that Wendt took a seat on-stage moments after walking in with the envelope for the reunion that gave years-long fans nostalgia.
"George has been having difficulty walking for a while because of his weight, but now he's practically hobbled," an insider said in the National Enquirer report. "His breathing sounds labored."
"Someone with his health history should wise up," said the tipster who predicted he may now be around 350 pounds. "George isn't getting any younger."
Florida-based Dr. Gabe Mirkin, who does not personally treat the star, sounded off about Wendt's appearance in the report. "The odds are very strong he is already diabetic or pre-diabetic," Mirkin speculated. "That would significantly increase his risk for heart attack, dementia, stroke, kidney and liver failure, and worse."
Mirkin said it's often for people who struggle with being overweight to have a fatty liver and high blood sugar levels.
"He most likely hobbles because diabetes damages nerves, joints and muscles, so he has difficulty coordinating his body movements," Mirkin reasoned.
As for what could help improve his day to day, Mirkin advised "lifestyle changes — a supervised exercise program and a plant-based diet that avoids all sugar-added foods and drinks, meat, refined carbohydrates, fried foods and processed foods."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Wendt for comment.