'Cheers' Star George Wendt's Weight Gain Sparks Health Concerns: Report

"Ah, this feels so nice to be here in front of all of you, thank you," Danson said while greeting the audience and viewers before they presented an award.

"Ted, don't you just think about it as a long overdue class reunion, huh?" Ratzenberger chimed in. "Being together brings back some great memories from a show we're all very proud of." Cheers ran for 11 seasons between 1982 and 1993.

Host Anthony Anderson said the segment was among others crafted "to pay tribute to iconic shows that have changed the scope of television and entertainment by being on the air."