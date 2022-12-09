Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kirstie Alley

Kirstie Alley's 'Cheers' Co-Star Shelley Long Looks Somber On First Public Sighting Since Actress' Death After Colon Cancer Battle

kirstie alley cheers shelley long spotted after actress death pp
Source: RM/RICK MENDOZA/©2012 RAMEY PHOTO; Peter Kramer/STAR MAX, Inc./Newscom/The Mega Agency
By:

Dec. 8 2022, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Cheers alum Shelley Long appeared somber while spotted out and about following the death of her successor Kirstie Alley this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Long, who portrayed Diane Chambers on the hit sitcom, was seen walking her dog at a park in Los Angeles on December 6, just one day after news of Alley's passing at 71.

Article continues below advertisement
kirstie alley cheers shelley long spotted after actress death
Source: Starstock/Photoshot/Newscom/The Mega Agency

The TV icon was bundled up in a cozy sherpa jacket, sweatpants, and sneakers, appearing deep in thought in photos published by Daily Mail.

Long has reportedly lived in a $1.3 million condo in the upscale enclave of Pacific Palisades since divorcing her second husband Bruce Tyson in 2004.

Alley famously joined the show in 1987 as its new female lead, Rebecca Howe, revealing in an interview with People that she decided to "break the ice" by dressing up similarly to her predecessor.

Article continues below advertisement

She made a lasting impression on her first day by arriving in a blonde wig and a "goody-two-shoes" dress, much to the delight of her new co-stars.

Alley became a mega-success while playing the lovable character from 1987 to 1993, earning herself an Emmy and Golden Globe Award along the way.

kirstie alley cheers shelley long spotted after actress death
Source: Peter Kramer/STAR MAX, Inc./Newscom/The Mega Agency
Article continues below advertisement

RadarOnline.com reported on Alley's death on December 5 moments after her two children, True and Lillie Parker, shared the heartbreaking news.

"We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," the statement began, noting how Alley was "surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead."

kirstie alley cheers shelley long spotted after actress death
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

"As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother," they continued. "Our mother's zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating were unparalleled and leave us inspiring to live life to the fullest just as she did."

RadarOnline.com has since learned that Alley will be cremated and honored in a memorial ceremony held by the Church of Scientology at the Flag Land Base in Clearwater, Florida.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.