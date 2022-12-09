Kirstie Alley's 'Cheers' Co-Star Shelley Long Looks Somber On First Public Sighting Since Actress' Death After Colon Cancer Battle
Cheers alum Shelley Long appeared somber while spotted out and about following the death of her successor Kirstie Alley this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Long, who portrayed Diane Chambers on the hit sitcom, was seen walking her dog at a park in Los Angeles on December 6, just one day after news of Alley's passing at 71.
The TV icon was bundled up in a cozy sherpa jacket, sweatpants, and sneakers, appearing deep in thought in photos published by Daily Mail.
Long has reportedly lived in a $1.3 million condo in the upscale enclave of Pacific Palisades since divorcing her second husband Bruce Tyson in 2004.
Alley famously joined the show in 1987 as its new female lead, Rebecca Howe, revealing in an interview with People that she decided to "break the ice" by dressing up similarly to her predecessor.
She made a lasting impression on her first day by arriving in a blonde wig and a "goody-two-shoes" dress, much to the delight of her new co-stars.
Alley became a mega-success while playing the lovable character from 1987 to 1993, earning herself an Emmy and Golden Globe Award along the way.
RadarOnline.com reported on Alley's death on December 5 moments after her two children, True and Lillie Parker, shared the heartbreaking news.
"We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," the statement began, noting how Alley was "surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead."
"As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother," they continued. "Our mother's zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating were unparalleled and leave us inspiring to live life to the fullest just as she did."
RadarOnline.com has since learned that Alley will be cremated and honored in a memorial ceremony held by the Church of Scientology at the Flag Land Base in Clearwater, Florida.