'I Am Truly Sorry': Kirstie Alley Allegedly Refused To Meet Woman Who Killed Her Mother In Car Crash
The woman who killed Kirstie Alley's mom while driving drunk in 1981 begged to meet the late Cheers star years before the actress' death, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"That night is always on my mind and I'm so sorry for what happened," Cherrie White, who is now a grandmother, revealed in 2019. "I wish I could go back and change everything, but I cannot."
Cherrie was working at the Boeing aircraft plant in Wichita, Kansas, and going through a messy divorce when she had a few drinks on the way home on October 23, 1981, and slammed into a car carrying Kirstie's parents.
The star's mother, Lillian Maxine, who was nicknamed "Mickie," was thrown from the vehicle and died. Her father, Bob, was badly injured but recovered.
According to court records, Cherrie pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of vehicular homicide and was sentenced to one year in the county jail and rehab.
Years later, when a third party asked whether Kirstie would meet with Cherrie, she refused.
"I can understand why Kirstie doesn't want to talk with me," admitted Cherrie, a retiree who revealed she was sober and living in Arlington, Texas.
She also revealed what she would have told Kirstie if she had the chance.
"But if she changed her mind," Cherrie stated, "I would tell Kirstie and her father how truly sorry I am for what happened that night and the pain that I caused them."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Kirstie died after a brief battle with colon cancer. Her children announced the Look Who's Talking actress' death on her Twitter account Monday.
"We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," the statement read.
"She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead."
"As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother. We are grateful to the incredible team of doctors and nurses at the Moffitt Cancer Center for their care.
"Our mother's zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did."
The statement ended, "We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time. With love always, True and Lillie Parker."
Kirstie was 71 years old.