Shelley Long Skipped 'Cheers' Reunion Due to Decades-old Grudge: Report

Shelley Long reportedly skipped the Cheers reunion at the Emmys because she has no interest in bellying up to the bar with her old co-stars again, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to a bombshell report, Long, 74, still holds a grudge against her former sitcom gang for allegedly stabbing her in the back when she played know-it-all barmaid Diane Chambers — and is glad she quit in 1987!