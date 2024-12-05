EXCLUSIVE: 'Dirty David' Beckham Takes Up Skinny Dipping at Lake in His Country Pad — and Has Built Earth Rampart to Keep Out Mucky Snoopers!
Health-obsessed David Beckham is enjoying early morning skinny dips in the freezing lake at the bottom of the garden at his $8m country mansion and he's built a wall to keep out snoopers.
The soccer legend, who infamously allegedly had an affair with his PA, also has ice baths, works out in the gym twice a week and goes on long runs to stay trim, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Inter Miami boss, married to fashion designer Victoria, 50, owns a country retreat in the UK's rural Cotswolds area with a huge lake a short stroll from the front door and he's just had a three-yard high earth rampart built to shield the body of water from the prying eyes of hikers enjoying the countryside on trails ringing his pad.
A source told us: "Becks is in the water most mornings when he's in the UK, even in winter. He's a hardy soul and combines the swims with ice baths. He also has a sauna on the water's edge so can have the whole cold and heat experience.
"But there are trails that ring the property so the earth wall gives him a degree of privacy from passers-by. David likes to swim naked so the last thing he needs is a load of people ogling his honed frame as he plows through the water. Some of the people could be peeping Toms out for a free thrill. Becks is taking on chances."
The lake is 3,000 yards by 4,000 yards and is shaped like a kidney.
Two neighbors close to the Beckham home complained about the plan for the lake but he was still given permission to create the amenity by local officials.
One resident described the feature as "monstrous" and another feared the development could have an impact on the water table.
In an emailed objection posted online, one local revealed: "I must object in the strongest terms to this new proposal. I feel that this plan could increase the chances of flooding in the area considerably.
"Also, the lake looks just too large for the area it sits in. It is out of keeping with the area and what is planned next? Motor boats zooming up and down and shattering the peace? It is just not on and should not be allowed."
But Beckham was told he couldn't go messing about in boats on his new lake, which also has an island in the middle and a jetty to moor hand-propelled craft.
- David and Victoria Beckham 'Nursing Rivalry' With Son Brooklyn's Billionaire Wife and Her Family': 'They're Middle Class Compared to the Peltzes'
- David and Victoria Beckham Now So Loaded They Paid For New $72Million Nine-Bedroom Miami Mansion in Cash
- Masked Burglar Breaks Into David And Victoria Beckham's London Mansion While Couple Was Home
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Esther Frizell-Armitage, the local council’s assistant biodiversity officer, said in a report that she was worried motor boats could impact on bird well-being.
She wrote on the website of West Oxfordshire District Council: "Thank you for consulting me on the above planning application (application no. 20/02868/S73). I have reviewed the information that has been provided and I have the following comments where details will need to be clarified before a positive determination of the application.
"I have no objection to this planning application in principle. However, the justification for the proposal is unclear and the reasoning for these amendments should be clarified.
"Further information should therefore detail why the enlargement of the pond and the creation of an island is required. The only other issue is the leisure use of the water body. It is unclear whether boats will be used on the water. If so, the use of boats will need to be restricted to ensure disturbance to biodiversity (such as birds) is minimized."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com