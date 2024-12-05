Chillingly Professional UnitedHealthcare CEO Assassination Sparks Fears Real-Life 'Day of the Jackal' Hitman is on Loose in NYC

The assassin, who killed Brian Thompson on the streets of Manhattan on Wednesday before he was scheduled to speak at a UnitedHealthCare investor conference in the Hilton, was filmed wearing similar clothes to the Jackal, and means of escape, the use of an e-bike, echo a Jackal-type hit.

A source told RadarOnline.com: “There are some striking similarities between both men.

“Their clothes, ruthlessness and escape methods, it all feels rather familiar.

“And to know that person is still roaming free in New York City is alarming to say the least."