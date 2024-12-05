EXCLUSIVE: Timothée Chalamet 'Stricken With Fear' He Could Be Targeted By Psychotic Bob Dylan Fans — As He's Keeping Secret 12 HOUR Treasure Trove Of Music Genius' Unreleased Songs at Home

Movie star Timothée Chalamet was forced to upgrade security at his home after being handed a secret treasure trove of 12 hours of gold dust unreleased Bob Dylan tracks.

He was scared he'd be targeted by crooks and cranks after the folk legend handed him the new music to help him prepare for a Dylan biopic, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The star said the gesture left him with sleepless nights about the haul's security, before adding: "I mean I feel so deeply respectful of his world. I don't want to be flippant about it. It's not like it is braggadocious."

A film industry source added: "Tim was rightly worried about the security of the tapes. There are plenty of crazy fans of Dylan who would literally kill to get their hands on the new music.