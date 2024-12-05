Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Timothée Chalamet 'Stricken With Fear' He Could Be Targeted By Psychotic Bob Dylan Fans — As He's Keeping Secret 12 HOUR Treasure Trove Of Music Genius' Unreleased Songs at Home

timothee chalamet stricken with fear
Source: MEGA

Timothée Chalamet was forced to upgrade security at his home after being handed secret Bob Dylan music.

By:

Dec. 5 2024, Published 10:07 a.m. ET

Movie star Timothée Chalamet was forced to upgrade security at his home after being handed a secret treasure trove of 12 hours of gold dust unreleased Bob Dylan tracks.

He was scared he'd be targeted by crooks and cranks after the folk legend handed him the new music to help him prepare for a Dylan biopic, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The star said the gesture left him with sleepless nights about the haul's security, before adding: "I mean I feel so deeply respectful of his world. I don't want to be flippant about it. It's not like it is braggadocious."

A film industry source added: "Tim was rightly worried about the security of the tapes. There are plenty of crazy fans of Dylan who would literally kill to get their hands on the new music.

timothee chalamet stricken with fear
Source: MEGA

Chalamet was forced to upgrade security at his home to reduce the risk of being burgled.

"A team of security experts gave his place the once over because he was stricken with fear that he could become a target for an obsessed nut. They made a few changes and left him feeling a lot happier."

The flick comes out on Christmas Day.

Dylan has spoken to praise how Chalamet plays his younger self in the new film, A Complete Unknown, calling him a "brilliant actor".

In the work from Logan director James Mangold, the 28-year-old actor portrays Dylan, now 83, as a young folk artist arriving in New York City in 1961 through to his contentious embrace of electric rock’n’roll in 1965.

timothee chalamet stricken with fear
Source: MEGA

A team of security experts gave Chalamet’s place the once over because he was stricken with fear after being handed a secret treasure trove of 12 hours of unreleased Dylan tracks.

Writing on X, Dylan said: "There’s a movie about me opening soon called A Complete Unknown (what a title!). Timothee Chalamet is starring in the lead role. Timmy’s a brilliant actor so I’m sure he’s going to be completely believable as me. Or a younger me. Or some other me."

He added: "The film’s taken from Elijah Wald’s Dylan Goes Electric — a book that came out in 2015. It’s a fantastic retelling of events from the early ‘60s that led up to the fiasco at Newport. After you’ve seen the movie read the book."

Last month, Chalamet revealed he was moved to tears after performing in character as Dylan.

Chalamet explained that he sings and plays guitar in character as Dylan throughout the film as he recalled his first experience of performing on set.

timothee chalamet stricken with fear
Source: MEGA

Dylan has spoken to praise Chalamet playing his younger self in the new biopic ‘A Complete Unknown’, calling him a ‘brilliant actor’.

"It was Song to Woody, which is one of my favorite Bob Dylan songs ever," said Chalamet. "It was the first one we shot in the movie. You couldn’t do it to a playback because it’s such an intimate scene. It’s in a hospital room with Woody Guthrie and Pete Seeger. And I did it live."

Chalamet remembered being nervous about the performance, saying: "I’m making mistakes in the guitar a little bit here and there, but you can kind of fill those in after.

"I went home and I wept that night, not to be dramatic, but it’s a song I’d been living with for years and something I could relate to deeply. And I also felt, I come back to this word a lot, I felt like it was the most dignified work I’d ever done.

timothee chalamet stricken with fear
Source: MEGA

Chalamet revealed he was moved to tears after performing in character as Dylan.

"And dignity might be a weird word there, but it felt like so dignified and humble, we’re just bringing life to a thing that happened 67 years ago. I went, oh, of course, Leo and Daniel Day-Lewis. Of course, they do these biopics. It kind of all clicked because there’s dignity to it. You’re not pulling out thin air, this happened."

