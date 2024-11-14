Your tip
Barbra Streisand's Upcoming Duet With Bob Dylan 'Winding Up Her Husband James Brolin' as He 'Always Knew Music Icon Fancied Her'

streisand upcoming duet with dylan
Source: BOB_DYLAN_BIGFANS /INSTAGRAM

Streisand's upcoming duet with Dylan is reportedly ‘winding up’ Brolin, who knows Bob is fond of Babs.

By:

Nov. 14 2024, Published 7:15 a.m. ET

Music icon Bob Dylan is finally hooking up with his longtime crush Barbra Streisand — on The Way We Were songbird's upcoming album, which features her collaborations with other singing superstars.

But her duet with the Blowin' in the Wind songwriter, 83, is causing some sour notes in her relationship with James Brolin, her husband of 26 years, a source said.

Dylan first became infatuated with the star, 82, back in the '60s, and even wrote his titillating tune Lay Lady Lay about her.

streisand upcoming duet with dylan
Source: START TO CONTINUE/YOUTUBE

Dylan is finally hooking up with his longtime crush, Streisand, in a duet.

In the song, he seductively invited her to "lay across my big brass bed."

"Barbra didn't realize Lay Lady Lay was about her until years later, and she has never stopped reminding James about it," said a source.

The infatuation lasted for years, with the two stars sending each other letters into the 1970s.

Dylan sent Streisand one that read: "You are my favorite star. Your self-determination, wit and temperament and sense of justice have always appealed to me."

streisand upcoming duet with dylan
Source: MEGA

The infatuation lasted for years, with Dylan and Streisand sending each other letters into the 1970s.

Bob Dylan

Said a source: "Of course Bob has had a crush on her ever since Funny Girl.

"There was definitely a spark between them, but they seemed scared to follow up on it.

"What I remember is getting flowers from him with a handwritten note asking me to sing a duet with him, but I just couldn't imagine it then", the A Star Is Born legend said in 2020.

"Guess what, Bob, I can imagine doing it now!"

streisand upcoming duet with dylan
Source: MEGA

An insider revealed: ‘There was definitely a spark between them, but they seemed scared to follow up on it.’

Said a source: “So now that Bob finally gets to see if she's 'just like the woman' of his dreams as they go cheek to cheek in an intimate recording studio, James is green with jealousy."

