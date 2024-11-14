Barbra Streisand's Upcoming Duet With Bob Dylan 'Winding Up Her Husband James Brolin' as He 'Always Knew Music Icon Fancied Her'

Music icon Bob Dylan is finally hooking up with his longtime crush Barbra Streisand — on The Way We Were songbird's upcoming album, which features her collaborations with other singing superstars.

But her duet with the Blowin' in the Wind songwriter, 83, is causing some sour notes in her relationship with James Brolin, her husband of 26 years, a source said.

Dylan first became infatuated with the star, 82, back in the '60s, and even wrote his titillating tune Lay Lady Lay about her.