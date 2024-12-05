'Gladiator II' Star Denzel Washington 'Refusing to Let Go of Bitterness Over Losing 2000 Best Actor Oscar to Sex Pest-Accused Kevin Spacey'

The Gladiator II hunk groused about accused sex fiend Spacey, 65, beating him out for the Academy hardware, then dished that Spacey's lurid behavior was known in Hollywood circles many years before allegations surfaced.

"There was talk in the town about what was going on over there on that side of the street, and that's between him and God," Washington, 69, said.

"I ain't got nothing to do with that. I pray for him. That's between him and his maker."