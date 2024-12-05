'Gladiator II' Star Denzel Washington 'Refusing to Let Go of Bitterness Over Losing 2000 Best Actor Oscar to Sex Pest-Accused Kevin Spacey'
Talk about holding a grudge.
Seemingly still bitter about losing the 2000 Best Actor Oscar to American Beauty star Kevin Spacey, Hollywood heavyweight Denzel Washington delivered a gut punch to the now-disgraced actor while he was down.
The Gladiator II hunk groused about accused sex fiend Spacey, 65, beating him out for the Academy hardware, then dished that Spacey's lurid behavior was known in Hollywood circles many years before allegations surfaced.
"There was talk in the town about what was going on over there on that side of the street, and that's between him and God," Washington, 69, said.
"I ain't got nothing to do with that. I pray for him. That's between him and his maker."
Spacey's career imploded in 2017 when he was accused of sexual misconduct by several men.
Spacey denied all of the allegations and although he was found not guilty of assault in a civil case in the U.S. and a criminal court in England, he has still had a tough time finding work.
Topping off Spacey's grief, he's now been evicted from his Baltimore, Md., home after it was sold at auction for non-payment of his mortgage.
Some stars, including Liam Neeson and Sharon Stone, have publicly supported the showbiz pariah, but not Washington.
What's more, Spacey is said to be fuming about the low blow.
"Kevin understands that Denzel didn't like losing the Oscar to him," said a source.
"But saying now that everyone knew hopes what he was up to back then was an unnecessary twist of the knife!"
