Mike Lindell's MyPillow Evicted From Warehouse After $200k Lawsuit Over Alleged Unpaid Rent: Report
Mike Lindell’s infamous MyPillow company was recently evicted from its Minnesota warehouse over evidence that Lindell was more than $200,000 behind in rent, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A judge in Shakopee, Minnesota evicted the pillow company from its facility this week after a lawsuit was filed by the property’s landlord, First Industrial.
According to the lawsuit, the Lindell-owned pillow company was significantly behind on rent payments that amounted to at least $200,000.
First Industrial claimed that MyPillow had defaulted on multiple months of rent over the past year and currently owed a whopping total of $217,489.74.
“MyPillow has more or less vacated, but we’d like to do this by the book,” First Industrial’s attorney, Sara Filo, said during the eviction hearing this week.
“At this point, there’s a representation that no further payment is going to be made under this lease,” she continued, “so we’d like to go ahead with finding a new tenant.”
The eviction hearing reportedly took place without any representation from Lindell or MyPillow, according to CBS News, raising concerns about the company's current financial stability.
Lindell, a well-known and outspoken supporter of ex-President Donald Trump, has been embroiled in a spate of other legal battles in recent months – including a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems for allegedly spreading false allegations of election fraud connected to the 2020 presidential election.
Lindell's other financial troubles have also reportedly escalated in recent weeks.
Lindell’s lawyers have reportedly sought to withdraw from defending him due to outstanding debts. Lindell later admitted to being in serious financial straits as his pillow company continued to suffer significant losses.
- Trump Conspiracy-Peddling Lawyer Sidney Powell Sold Off $1.4 Million House Months Before RICO Indictment
- Alex Jones' Companies, Including 'Infowars,' Forced Into Bankruptcy Following Sandy Hook Lawsuits
- Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones Still Pulling In $268k Per Month After Being Ordered To Pay Sandy Hook Families $1.5 Billion In Damages
Fox News, once a key advertising platform for MyPillow, stopped airing the company’s commercials back in January due to a payment dispute.
"We're not able to pay – I can't borrow money to pay these attorneys,” Lindell admitted earlier this year. “MyPillow can't pay because of what happened.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"I have $10,000 to my name,” he said.
Meanwhile, a federal court ruled against Lindell in another case last month and ordered the embattled pillow CEO to pay $5 million to a software engineer.
That case was in connection to Lindell’s "Prove Mike Wrong Challenge” that he launched in August 2021.
Lindell offered a $5 million reward for anyone who could prove that the data he released "from the November 2020 election” was invalid.
A software engineer ultimately proved that Lindell’s data was invalid, and Lindell was ordered to pay the gentleman the $5 million reward.
"Of course we're going to appeal it,” Lindell said following the federal court’s arbitration ruling last month. “This guy doesn't have a dime coming,"
Lindell was also reportedly forced to auction off more than 700 pieces of industrial equipment – as well as start subleasing the company’s MyPillow manufacturing space in Minnesota – after facing backlash last year from major retailers like Walmart and Bed, Bath & Beyond.